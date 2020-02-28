The owner of a Frankfort buffet restaurant was sentenced to more than six months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of underpaying his employees and receiving child pornography.
Fei Guo Tang, 49, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lexington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for one count of receiving child pornography and knowingly failing to pay workers minimum and overtime wages.
According to court documents, Tang admitted to employing an undocumented alien from Guatemala in 2016 and employing him to work more than 12 hours a day, six to seven days a week, for $2,500 a month. Tang gave the worker the name and number of a person who could provide false employment documents.
Workers were provided a place to live and were transported to and from work but were required to pay for jobs, according to court records.
Investigators also determined four other employees were not paid overtime or minimum wage from April 2014 through Jan. 9, 2018, the day federal officials raided the Asian Buffet restaurant. During the raid, investigators seized Tang’s cell phone and found five videos of juveniles engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Tang was senteced Wednesday to 70 months in federal prison, of which he must serve 85 percent, or almost five years, followed by 10 years of probation.
Tang was also ordered to pay $84,151, in lieu of forfeiting a residence at 204 Robert M. Green Blvd. plus a $20,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division. He also forfeited the cellphone that contained the videos. He is also required to register as a sex offender
This is the second time Tang has served time in federal prison. In 2009, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for employing undocumented aliens as a restaurant in LaGrange.
Tang’s brother Fei Zhou Tang has also pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to pay minimum and overtime wages and making false statements on unemployment and wage and tax reports. Fei Zhou Tang owned an Asian Buffet restaurant in Shelbyville, according to court documents. His plea agreement calls for $229,207.26 in restitution as well as a $20,000 civil penalty.
