A retired Kentucky National Guardsman is behind bars on a $100,000 cash bond in connection with allegations that he molested a 7-year-old child, according to court records.
Craig S. Evans, 55, of Frankfort, was recently taken into custody on charges stemming from an incident in Franklin County in late May when a child reported being sexually abused on multiple occasions. Evans faces two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age, a Class A felony, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, a Class C felony, court records state.
Evans could face up to life in prison if convicted.
Few details were released due to the nature of the case.
The commonwealth’s attorney only stated that the child initially disclosed the alleged abuse from May 26 and May 27 to a family member, who then contacted Kentucky State Police. Troopers investigated the case and found the “disclosure was consistent” before forwarding the case to the prosecutor’s office.
Evans was then indicted by a grand jury July 9 on the charges. He was then taken into custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he remains.