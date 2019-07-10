A retired Kentucky National Guardsman has been indicted on charges he molested a child younger than 12 years old, according to court records.
Craig S. Evans, 55, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges stemming from an incident in Franklin County in late May when a child reported being sexually abused on multiple occasions. Evans now faces two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age, a Class A felony, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, a Class C felony, court records state.
Evans, of Frankfort, could face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges. He is not in custody but faces a $100,000 cash bond after he is arrested, according to court records.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland declined to release details surrounding the allegations in order to not reveal the child’s identity. He confirmed that Evans was retired from the military and said the case will be a priority to his office.
“The safety and protection of the child is a high priority in this community,” Cleveland said. “The people of Franklin County take these cases seriously, and clearly we need to work them to the best of our ability.”
Cleveland said the child initially disclosed the alleged abuse from May 26 and 27 to a family member, who then contacted Kentucky State Police. Troopers investigated the case and found the “disclosure was consistent” before forwarding the case to Cleveland's office to present it Tuesday to a grand jury, the prosecutor said.
His indictment comes on the heels of a recommendation by a Franklin County jury that a Frankfort man spend eight decades in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old in an unrelated case.
Travis A. Durrum, 30, was found guilty June 24 of several sex crimes. It took a jury less than an hour to convict Durrum and decide on the 80-year sentence recommendation in connection with repeated sexual abuse of the girl in Franklin County between Oct. 1, 2016, and Nov. 13, 2017. Durrum is scheduled to go before Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate on Friday for a status hearing in advance of his Aug. 30 sentencing date.
Cleveland said the case illustrates Franklin Countians intolerance for sexual abuse perpetrated against children.