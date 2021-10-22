A 41-year-old Frankfort man was arrested Thursday after returning to the residence of a victim he allegedly assaulted earlier in the day.

Anthony Belloir was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Louisville Road at 6:05 a.m.

Frankfort Police forced entry through the door of Belloir’s unit after he refused to come out, according to the arrest report.

“As we breached the door, Belloir struck Lt. (Will) King in the chest with a closed fist,” Officer Jonathan Presley wrote in the citation.

“Lt. King attempted a taser deployment and failed. I then deployed my taser making contact with Belloir in the left side.”

The arrest report adds that he kept fighting officers and was detained.

“Belloir continued to yell and scream and struggle with officers after his arrest as he was being checked out by Frankfort EMS,” Presley added.

He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be medically cleared.

Belloir is charged with third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

