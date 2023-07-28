fcso logo.jpg

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an incident on KY 151 near the Valero at approximately 9:56 p.m. on July 14. 

A pedestrian was fatally struck. Witnesses stated a 2007 to 2009 silver Lexus passenger car was stopped near the area at that time.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription