The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from a Frankfort business.

The parts were stolen over Memorial Day weekend from Larry Stigers Equipment, 100 Twin Oaks Circle. According to dispatch records, 10 catalytic converters were taken.

Stigers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO at 502-875-8740 or text a tip to 502-320-3306.

