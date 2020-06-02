A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury indicted a Richmond man for allegedly trying to run over a man in his front yard.
Devin William Clark Barrell, 31, was arrested May 15 on a number of charges connected to the incident on Browns Ferry Road off the West Frankfort Connector.
According to Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman, Barrell said he believed he was told to kill the people despite not knowing them. Barrell reportedly drove through a yard toward a man who was standing there, police said. The man was not struck, so Barrell reportedly backed up and struck the house.
No one was injured, though Barrell was charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy during his arrest.
Barrell was indicted on charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree assault, both Class D felonies; and driving under the influence (second offense), leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors.
