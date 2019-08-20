A Richmond man has been indicted on felony charges after a domestic incident turned into what was tantamount to close-quarters chemical warfare, according to officials.
Arthur Redford, 40, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court. He was arrested Aug. 12 after a domestic altercation at a Franklin County apartment complex led to Redford's allegedly pouring bleach on his significant other and her mother while he was being pepper-sprayed by one of the women.
Redford is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, Class C felonies. He could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count if convicted.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, Redford and a woman with whom he has two children had been living in Franklin County at an apartment complex for some time. However, she had grown apart from Redford, wanted to leave him and called her mother over to help sever the relationship, Cleveland said.
“The mother goes over to the apartment to check on the daughter, and that’s when all hell breaks loose,” Cleveland said.
The two women told authorities that Redford became enraged and started throwing clothing and children’s toys in the apartment before grabbing a bottle of bleach, Cleveland said.
“He starts throwing bleach on them, and they are trying to cover their eyes,” he said. “Eventually, the mother pulls out a can of pepper spray and starts spraying him … . When the police got there, they couldn’t even stay inside the apartment.”
As the officers interviewed the people involved, Redford allegedly told them he was defending himself. He said he had come home and the two women began attacking him with bleach, pepper spray and a knife, Cleveland said.
“He was the only person not covered in bleach, though,” Cleveland said.
Redford also had a pending warrant from another jurisdiction, so he was taken into custody. Neither of the women was taken to the hospital. However, the use of bleach as a “dangerous instrument” caused serious physical injury to both women in the assault, which brought the charges up to the second degree, Cleveland said.
Redford is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center for failure to appear in court.