A routine traffic stop for failing to signal led to a Frankfort man’s arrest on multiple drug charges Saturday evening.

Herman May

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle operated by 50-year-old Herman May at 7:20 p.m. after he failed to use a blinker while making a left turn from Deepwood Drive to Leawood Drive.

According to the arrest citation, the deputy “smelled a strong odor consistent with marijuana” when he approached the vehicle.

During a pat down of May, the deputy discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and an unknown pill.

May is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), a Class D felony; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

