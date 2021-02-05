The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths of two people on Ryswick Lane in late January.
To date, their identities have not been released. Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said the victims have been identified, but investigators have not been able to locate next-of-kin to make the necessary notifications.
In an email earlier this week, Harrod said autopsies have been completed on both people, but he did not release the results.
Harrod said his office was notified around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, of two people deceased in a residence on Ryswick Lane, which is in the residential neighborhood off Country Lane in east Frankfort.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said there are a lot of unknowns around the deaths and the situation.
“There’s two bodies and a lot of what-ifs,” he said Friday.
Quire said the two bodies were found inside the house, and he did not believe there was any obvious trauma.
Harrod said the cause and manner of the deaths remain under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.