The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths of two people on Ryswick Lane in late January.

To date, their identities have not been released. Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said the victims have been identified, but investigators have not been able to locate next-of-kin to make the necessary notifications. 

In an email earlier this week, Harrod said autopsies have been completed on both people, but he did not release the results.

Harrod said his office was notified around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, of two people deceased in a residence on Ryswick Lane, which is in the residential neighborhood off Country Lane in east Frankfort.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said there are a lot of unknowns around the deaths and the situation.

“There’s two bodies and a lot of what-ifs,” he said Friday.

Quire said the two bodies were found inside the house, and he did not believe there was any obvious trauma.

Harrod said the cause and manner of the deaths remain under investigation.

