29 Ryswick Lane

Photo courtesy of Google maps

The two people who died on Ryswick Lane last month had apparently been deceased for a while before authorities were notified.

According to dispatch records, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to 29 Ryswick Lane, located in the residential neighborhood off Country Lane in east Frankfort, around 2 p.m. Jan. 23 for a well-being check on the residents.

Deputies found 59-year-old Michael Joseph Skaggs and 56-year-old Sheila Duncan dead inside the home.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod has not confirmed a cause or manner of death, and said it remains under investigation by his office and the sheriff’s office.

The dispatch log indicated it may be a murder-suicide, but Harrod would not confirm that this week.

The logs indicate the child of a neighbor called for help on Jan. 23. The caller said mail had been piling up for about a week and there were packages sitting on the porch. The caller also said the hood had been raised on one of the vehicles at the house for about a week. The two vehicles parked in the driveway belonged to the residents, but they had not noticed any movement around the house.

The caller also said Skaggs had health issues, according to the dispatch record.

Deputies forced entry to the residence at 2:22 p.m. because there was a “bad smell” coming from the house.

An incident report filed by Detective Mark Little said that he was called to the scene for a possible death investigation and that the sheriff’s office was conducting a joint investigation with the coroner.

Harrod said the remains were taken for autopsies, but he has not released the findings.

Harrod released the identities of Skaggs and Duncan earlier this week, after having difficulty making the notifications for next-of-kin. He previously said he had located distant relatives, but no immediate family members.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription