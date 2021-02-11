The two people who died on Ryswick Lane last month had apparently been deceased for a while before authorities were notified.
According to dispatch records, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to 29 Ryswick Lane, located in the residential neighborhood off Country Lane in east Frankfort, around 2 p.m. Jan. 23 for a well-being check on the residents.
Deputies found 59-year-old Michael Joseph Skaggs and 56-year-old Sheila Duncan dead inside the home.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod has not confirmed a cause or manner of death, and said it remains under investigation by his office and the sheriff’s office.
The dispatch log indicated it may be a murder-suicide, but Harrod would not confirm that this week.
The logs indicate the child of a neighbor called for help on Jan. 23. The caller said mail had been piling up for about a week and there were packages sitting on the porch. The caller also said the hood had been raised on one of the vehicles at the house for about a week. The two vehicles parked in the driveway belonged to the residents, but they had not noticed any movement around the house.
The caller also said Skaggs had health issues, according to the dispatch record.
Deputies forced entry to the residence at 2:22 p.m. because there was a “bad smell” coming from the house.
An incident report filed by Detective Mark Little said that he was called to the scene for a possible death investigation and that the sheriff’s office was conducting a joint investigation with the coroner.
Harrod said the remains were taken for autopsies, but he has not released the findings.
Harrod released the identities of Skaggs and Duncan earlier this week, after having difficulty making the notifications for next-of-kin. He previously said he had located distant relatives, but no immediate family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.