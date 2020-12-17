Clifton Sapp

A homeless shelter resident was indicted for murder for allegedly stabbing the facility’s kitchen manager to death in November.

Clifton D. Sapp, 40, of Frankfort, was arrested at the scene Nov. 10, outside the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter.

The victim, 56-year-old Robin Jones, had volunteered and worked at the shelter for a decade.

According to court documents, witnesses said Sapp stabbed Jones inside the building before dragging her body outside and onto the sidewalk. Another witness said Sapp stood over Jones while holding a knife in his hand.

During Sapp’s preliminary hearing in Franklin District Court, Frankfort Police Detective Artie Stratton described the weapon as a “very large butcher knife.”

Stratton said officers found the knife in Sapp’s pocket when he was searched at the scene.

Stratton said he knew other detectives attempted to interview Sapp, but he was uncooperative.

“He kept saying his name was Court Case,” Stratton said.

A statement posted on social media by the ACCESS Board of Directors said Jones and Sapp had friendly exchanges in the past.

“This tragic incident came with no warning, no build-up of hostility or violence,” the board statement said.

Jones had been the kitchen manager since 2015.

Sapp was indicted for murder, a capital offense; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He remains in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

