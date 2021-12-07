Reports of a shooting in South Frankfort Tuesday morning forced a lockdown at the Capitol, Annex, Capital Day School and Frankfort Independent Schools.
FIS sent out a notice to families to alert them of the situation.
"We are currently in lockdown due to police order. There is no threat inside any of our buildings," the statement sent by FIS stated. "All exterior and interior doors are locked. Teaching is still occurring. We are not allowing anyone in and out of the buildings at this time. We will let you know once the order is lifted."
The lockdown at Capital Day School was lifted around 9 a.m.
"We called the city schools, Capital Day and county schools to go into lockdown as a precaution," FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal.
In addition to Frankfort Police, Kentucky State Police and Capitol security were on the lookout for two alleged suspects and emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. The Capitol and Annex were placed on lockdown, as well.
Joshua Lee Gibson, 23, of Louisville, was detained in the Capitol parking garage, according to Aubrey. He is charged with receiving stolen property (over $10,000), a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, a Class D felony; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Aubrey said additional charges may be filed.
Gibson was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set for him.
Police are still searching for the other suspect in the area of Leawood Drive with the aid of K9s from FPD and KSP.
“The governor appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort City Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police,” Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a statement.
Officers were called to the area Tuesday morning after receiving a stolen vehicle complaint from a local Marathon. An officer allegedly located the vehicle around 8 a.m. parked on Leawood Drive.
According to FPD, the two men inside the vehicle fled in different directions — one toward the Capitol. Shots were fired in the area of Leawood Drive and a State Journal reporter noted that a drone was aiding in the search for the other suspect.
Aubrey stated that the public is not in danger and the at-large suspect is likely unarmed.
The name of the second suspect has yet to be released by law enforcement.
Aubrey said no officers were harmed during the incident although one suffered a knee injury during the foot pursuit.
An investigation is ongoing, she added.
This developing story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.