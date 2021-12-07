Police on Leawood

Police officers search for a shooting suspect on Leawood Drive. Frankfort Police, Kentucky State Police and Capitol security were on the lookout for two alleged suspects after reports of a possible police-involved shooting in South Frankfort Tuesday morning. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Reports of a shooting in South Frankfort Tuesday morning forced a lockdown at the Capitol, Annex, Capital Day School and Frankfort Independent Schools.

FIS sent out a notice to families to alert them of the situation.

"We are currently in lockdown due to police order. There is no threat inside any of our buildings," the statement sent by FIS stated. "All exterior and interior doors are locked. Teaching is still occurring. We are not allowing anyone in and out of the buildings at this time. We will let you know once the order is lifted."

The lockdown at Capital Day School was lifted around 9 a.m.

"We called the city schools, Capital Day and county schools to go into lockdown as a precaution," FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal.

In addition to Frankfort Police, Kentucky State Police and Capitol security were on the lookout for two alleged suspects and emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. The Capitol and Annex were placed on lockdown, as well.

Joshua Lee Gibson, 23, of Louisville, was detained in the Capitol parking garage, according to Aubrey. He is charged with receiving stolen property (over $10,000), a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, a Class D felony; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.

Aubrey said additional charges may be filed.

Joshua Lee Gibson

Gibson was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set for him.

Police are still searching for the other suspect in the area of Leawood Drive with the aid of K9s from FPD and KSP.

“The governor appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort City Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police,” Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a statement.

Officers were called to the area Tuesday morning after receiving a stolen vehicle complaint from a local Marathon. An officer allegedly located the vehicle around 8 a.m. parked on Leawood Drive.

According to FPD, the two men inside the vehicle fled in different directions — one toward the Capitol. Shots were fired in the area of Leawood Drive and a State Journal reporter noted that a drone was aiding in the search for the other suspect. 

Aubrey stated that the public is not in danger and the at-large suspect is likely unarmed.

The name of the second suspect has yet to be released by law enforcement.

Aubrey said no officers were harmed during the incident although one suffered a knee injury during the foot pursuit.

An investigation is ongoing, she added.

This developing story will be updated.

