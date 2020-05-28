A Frankfort woman took eight years to embezzle more than $1.6 million from Franklin County Schools and launder it through a church where she served as treasurer.
Now, 44-year-old Lesley Cummins Wade is facing up to 23 years in federal prison, restitution and maximum fines of $750,000.
That doesn’t include potential restitution on state charges for unpaid taxes.
Eleven months ago, Wade was a longtime employee in the financial department at Franklin County Schools and the treasurer of Leestown Gospel Church.
Everything changed in late June 2019 when FBI agents called FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp. The allegation was that Wade, the district’s finance director and the board’s treasurer, had been stealing money from the district for years.
Wade was suspended with pay, but she resigned the following day after working 19 years for the district.
According to newly filed federal court documents, Wade deposited a $89,100 check into the church’s bank account on Jan. 11, 2019, which was a violation of wire fraud with the “proceeds of specified unlawful activity.”
Kopp said previously that the investigation started after Wade deposited a check to an account at Commonwealth Credit Union from the district. Bank officials were suspicious of the check and called the FBI.
Agents arrived June 25 and interviewed Wade privately, during which she reportedly admitted to the theft.
The next day, the district launched its own investigation into the district’s finances. In all, they found Wade had taken more than $1.6 million beginning in 2011. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wade wrote checks to herself from the district, then created invoices and records to cover the missing money.
“(Wade’s) control over the FCBOE’s financial processes and access to various internal electronic record-keeping systems allowed her to get away with this scheme for years,” U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. wrote in Wade’s plea agreement.
She also used her role as treasurer of Leestown Gospel Church to launder the stolen funds. Prosecutors said she would put money in the church’s accounts, before writing checks to herself.
According to prosecutors, Wade stole more than $1.6 million and owed $315,677 in taxes for the thefts between 2011 and 2018. Restitution to the Internal Revenue Service is part of the plea agreement.
Wade pleaded guilty Tuesday to an "information" in U.S. District Court and one count each of money laundering and filing a false tax return for 2016.
An information is a charging document in which a defendant voluntarily pleads guilty in lieu of being indicted. The information was filed Tuesday in federal court as Wade pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wade could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years and a $500,000 fine for money laundering and an additional three years and $250,000 for the tax charges.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 17 on U.S. District Court in Frankfort.
State charges
Wade is still facing state charges in Franklin Circuit Court related to unpaid state income taxes on the stolen money. Wade was indicted in February on nine counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay taxes. Each count carries a sentence of one to five years upon conviction, so Wade could receive up to 45 years in prison on the state charges.
Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said he intends to continue pursuing the case, even though the money may not be recoverable.
She was indicted for one count per year from 2011 through 2019 when she stole the money from the district. In total, the state is seeking about $140,000. Of that, $82,000 was for lost tax revenue for the state. The balance was penalties and interest.
“It’s the Al Capone approach,” Cleveland said, referring to the 1920s mobster who was eventually convicted of federal tax evasion in 1931.
“What I want to do is seek to get her convicted in my case,” Cleveland said. “The state sentence can run concurrently with the (federal) felony sentence if she decides to plead guilty.”
Otherwise, Cleveland said he would seek a trial date for Wade. At this point, Wade remains free on bond and does not have a scheduled court date, he said.
“I expect as part of the federal prosecution, they’ll expect her to repay the money for the district,” Cleveland said. “I doubt any of this (state) money is collectible.”
The school district
Getting the phone call from the FBI came out of the blue.
For Kopp, it was the start of a year of changes within the district. The investigation led to a reorganization of the district’s financial department and implementation of a number of changes designed to prevent future thefts.
“Since that time, we have worked with an auditing team,” he said. “We had an interim finance director … that gave us a list of steps we could take.”
Kopp said those steps included additional oversight and segregating duties among staff.
“It’s a terrible thing that happened,” Kopp said. “We are growing from it and we will be better going forward.”
To date, Kopp said the district has received $600,000 from Wade’s bond to partially cover the theft.
“We’re still seeking restitution for the remainder,” Kopp said. “We’re very hopeful of getting restitution.”
The situation is still ongoing and fluid, he said.
“The Franklin County Schools is thankful for the efforts of the U.S .Attorney’s office and the FBI,” Kopp said.
