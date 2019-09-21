A Frankfort woman was taken into custody in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting that claimed the lives of Coty Brumback and his dog in a downtown parking garage.
Nena M. Washington, 39, was served an arrest warrant by the Frankfort Police Department Friday evening. She has been charged with complicity to murder and is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 full cash bond.
Washington is the second person charged in the case.
Antonio Bolling, 40, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree persistent felony offender shortly after the shooting, which occurred in the St. Clair parking garage off Catfish Alley. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held at FCRJ on a $1 million full cash bond.