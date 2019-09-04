A Frankfort man who allegedly shot and killed another local man and his dog early Wednesday morning was arrested later in the day.
Coty Lee Brumback, 24, of Frankfort, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the St. Clair Street parking garage just after 12:30 a.m. Brumback, a 2014 graduate of Western Hills High School, died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 2:17 a.m.
Frankfort police arrested Antonio Bolling, 40, of Frankfort, on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals, second degree in relation to the incident.
The fatal shooting came just more than 24 hours after another homicide at East Frankfort Park on Labor Day that resulted in the death of Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati. Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said that the two incidents are not related.
"They are just related in that they involved gun violence," Bowman said.
He said that a weapon was recovered by police Wednesday, but it was too early to determine if that was the weapon used in the crime.
This isn’t Bolling’s first brush with law enforcement. In December 2012, he was sentenced to two years’ probation in Franklin County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and criminal trespass, both misdemeanor offenses that were reduced from felonies. According to court records, in October 2010, Bolling went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and punched her new boyfriend in the face, breaking his jaw.
Three years later, in June 2015, he was indicted on two charges of first-degree trafficking in cocaine. Bolling pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2016 and was given three years' probation on the conditions that he was employed; lived with his fiancée; took parenting classes; submitted to drug testing; paid court costs; and didn’t associate with convicted felons.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with results being available in 12-14 weeks.
Funeral arrangements for Brumback are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
“We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers and our hearts go out to their families,” Mayor Bill May said of the two shooting victims.
May said that the city is considering different measures to increase public safety after the two shootings this week. Some of that includes reviewing procedures for renting spaces in city parks and, when the city has prior knowledge about a large gathering, alerting emergency responders in advance in case any safety issue, not just a violent one, arises.
Another area that could help is increasing manpower on the police force, as during the Wednesday morning shooting, officers were split between responding to the initial call, investigating a crime suspect’s residence and a felony traffic stop for persons who matched suspects' descriptions. Other emergency calls had to be prioritized during the incident, May said.
On Monday, the initial call about the disturbance at East Frankfort Park happened during a shift change, so two shifts of officers responded, May said. With more officers on a scene, it’s safer for officers to have backup and for neighborhoods to have officers around as needed during an emergency.
He thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police for assisting Frankfort police and said that the department would be willing to return the favor.
The last time he checked a few weeks ago, FPD was down two officers, but that number fluctuates depending on recruits in the police academy.
He added that first responders, including police officers, dispatchers and EMTs, have been working around the clock to respond to this week’s incidents and make the community safe.
“Emergency personnel are working under difficult circumstances,” May said.
In response to the Wednesday morning shooting, Commissioner Eric Whisman posted on Facebook to encourage residents to “remain steadfast, we will persevere.”
“My heart breaks for yet another life lost to senseless violence today and for our community stunned by these actions,” he said in the post Wednesday afternoon.
In terms of safety awareness for residents, May said to be vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings. If people are getting into a public argument, go ahead and make a call to police in case things escalate.
The non-emergency number, which goes to the dispatch center, is 502-875-8582 and is available 24/7. May said that it’s better for emergency workers to respond and not be needed than to be alerted later.
“If someone is nervous about anything, give us a call,” May said.