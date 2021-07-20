Seven people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday on a variety of charges including catalytic converter thefts, armed drug trafficking and organized crime.

Franklin County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the crimes in May and determined numerous suspects were involved.

While executing search warrants at several locations in Bald Knob, investigators reportedly recovered stolen property including a Jeep that was reported stolen from a Lewis Ferry residence, numerous pistols and rifles, an ATV, chainsaws and liquor. Approximately 130 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine were also discovered.

According to FCSO detectives, several stolen catalytic converters were found at another location. Two of the parts were taken from Larry Stigers Equipment, 100 Twin Oaks Circle, over Memorial Day weekend.

Ten catalytic converters were reported stolen by Stigers, who offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The seven charged in the thefts are also believed to be responsible for stolen catalytic converters at Neil Huffman and the state motor pool on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Sheriff Chris Quire estimated more than $50,000 in damage was caused to the vehicles.

“Members of this group profited from catalytic converter thefts, numerous burglaries and thefts across the county,” he said, explaining the organized crime charge.

“The most alarming factor concerning all the listed suspects is their suspected addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs.”

Those indicted include:

Troy Senn, 49, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; receiving stolen property (less than $10,000); and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jamie Hendershot, 30, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), both Class D felonies.

Johnathon Cox, 40, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Chris Hellard, 36, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class B felonies.

Cecil Mohr, 37, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

James Harrod, 38, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Alyssa Bruce, 30, of Frankfort, engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Quire said there has been a surge in the number of methamphetamine seizures and arrests in the county this year.

“Our office has confiscated nearly 22 pounds of crystal methamphetamine this year alone,” the sheriff stated. “We are also experiencing skyrocketing overdose deaths as well as overdoses that are saved by Narcan.”

Quire said detectives worked closely with the commonwealth attorney’s office to pull the case together.

“Let this be an example, if you are stealing from others and victimizing citizens in Franklin County, just know that you are on our radar and we will soon be knocking on your door,” Quire warned.

