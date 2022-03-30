The Kentucky State Police announced that 71 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Of those, seven new troopers have been assigned to Post 12 Frankfort.
Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties.
KSP Post 12 Captain Todd Kidd is excited to welcome new troopers to Frankfort.
“ I am extremely proud to welcome these new troopers to the Kentucky State Police and the Post 12 family. I look forward to serving with them," Kidd stated.
KSP Commissioner, Phillip Burnett Jr. said Cadet Class 101 should be proud of the work they accomplished at the KSP Training Academy, but to remember the real journey begins tomorrow.
“Tomorrow is symbolic in many ways. You will start your first day as a Kentucky State Trooper. Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day,” said Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”
The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 101 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
Upon graduation, new troopers have the opportunity to choose a post close to their home with KSP’s “Pick Three” program.
The Post 12 graduates of the 101st KSP Training Academy included: Matthew Carter, McKee; Adam Champlain, Georgetown; Chad Hagan, Louisville; Robert Stepp, Versailles; Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg; Austin Watts, Lawrenceburg; and William Watts, Versailles.
Twenty-five cadets earned their Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by state legislature in 2017. The Post 12 troopers who received their associate’s degree included Hagan, Thompson and William Watts.
