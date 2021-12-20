SHELBYVILLE — A 28-year-old Shelby County man was recently arrested on child exploitation charges.

According to a press release from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a partnership with local law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of Nathaniel Johnson.

Johnson was charged with four counts of unlawful use of electronic communications system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and two counts of abandonment of a minor, both Class D felonies, and four counts of attempted distribution of obscene material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor), the release stated.

Cameron’s Cyber Crimes Unit worked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrenceburg Police Department in an online joint sting operation that led to the arrest. 

