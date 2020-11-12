The man accused of stabbing the kitchen manager of a downtown men’s homeless shelter was due to be arraigned for murder Thursday afternoon.
Clifton D. Sapp, 39, of Frankfort, was arrested outside the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter Tuesday morning, a couple of hours after allegedly killing 56-year-old Robin Jones, of Frankfort.
According to court documents, witnesses told Frankfort Police that Sapp stabbed Jones inside the shelter before dragging her outside. Another witness said Sapp stood over Jones outside with a knife in his hand.
Police records indicate a man walked into the police department, located just across the street, at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday and said there was a stabbing taking place at the shelter.
Police and EMS responded to the scene, but Jones was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m., according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but final results will not be available for several weeks.
Sapp was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a single count of murder, a capital offense.
Frankfort Police Sgt. Ryan Belcher said Sapp had lived in Frankfort for most of the year. He said Sapp and Jones were acquaintances through the shelter, but he was not sure how close the relationship was.
Sapp’s arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Franklin County District Court, where the judge was expected to enter an automatic not guilty plea, because the charge is a felony, and schedule a preliminary hearing to determine if there is probable cause for the charge.
Sapp is being held without bond in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
According to the shelter, Jones had volunteered and worked at the shelter and soup kitchen for about a decade. For the last five years or so, she worked as the kitchen manager and coordinated volunteers.
