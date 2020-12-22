One of the latest drug trends to appear in Franklin County is the trafficking of fake Xanax pills.
Rather than being authentic Xanax, or alprazolam, used for anxiety or panic disorders, the fake pills are actually fentanyl. Though fentanyl is legal for pain control, it is often abused and is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.
In the last two months, four deaths in Franklin County have been linked to fake Xanax pills, along with dozens of overdoses, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The fake pills are “basically a depressant that helps you escape reality,” FCSO Sgt. Lucas DeBorde told the Franklin County Fiscal Court during its workshop session Friday. “These have been out since early in the year.”
Fentalyl-laced drugs are nothing new, though. The National Institute on Drug Abuse said it was an emerging trend in 2016. Fentanyl is deadly in small doses, according to the NIDA. It also poses threats to first responders, as the drug is absorbed through the skin and can lead to overdoses.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl, a synthetic drug, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Doses as small as 2 milligrams can be fatal to most people.
Overdoses can be reversed through the use of naloxone or Narcan.
Other parts of Kentucky have seen increases in fake pills laced with Xanax. In April, Louisville Police and FBI officials seized approximately 8,500 fake Xanax pills while executing a search warrant. Last month, officials in Monticello in Wayne County seized about 400 Xanax bars during a traffic stop, though some were determined to be fake.
In some instances, the false pills have been sold in bottles with authentic-looking labels.
DeBorde said the fake pills are being manufactured by others with a pill press.
The appeal, DeBorde said, is economic.
“The reason it’s happening is it’s so much cheaper to buy this fentanyl from China and press it into a Xanax tablet and sell it as Xanax,” he said. “Xanax is expensive to actually go and get it as a prescription and sell it.”
