Sheriff Chris Quire has reassigned the detective criticized by all five Franklin County public defenders for attending a pro-Trump rally that ended in a mob siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Quire announced the reassignment of Jeff Farmer "to another role in the sheriff's office" in a news release Sunday afternoon, two days after the group of public defenders released their letter. In that letter, they also criticized Farmer’s police record, making claims of racial bias that The State Journal has yet to verify.
Because of those accusations, Quire said that “a thorough investigation” will be conducted.
Farmer has not responded to a request for comment.
In the release, Quire made clear that his reassignment of Farmer was not due to his attending the Trump rally in Washington, D.C., as he found no proof that Farmer took part in illegal activities there.
“The freedom to assemble is an inalienable right given to us by our Constitution,” Quire wrote. “The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office supports the right of all citizens, including its deputies, to exercise their First Amendment right. As for questions of Detective Farmer committing any crime during the event, he has stated his innocence and that is a presumption fundamental to the rule of law in our country. No evidence has been presented that indicates Detective Farmer committed any crime.”
Quire stressed that he took time to search for facts regarding both sets of accusations — Farmer’s involvement in the rally and the allegations concerning his past police work.
“I have read and re-read the letter sent regarding Detective Farmer," Quire wrote. "Due to the severity of the accusations levied, I took the time to evaluate the facts listed in the letter."
The public defenders, in their letter, wrote that Farmer has “been involved in many cases which reflect targeting and racial profiling.”
Quire said that his office appreciates all citizens who have reached out since the letter was first published.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Detective Farmer attended an extremist rally that was an incitement to insurrection and whose intent was to overturn a lawful election.
This alone is a reason to strip him of his badge.
This is not a free speech issue. Attendance at the rally alone is a representation of his extremist views and for him to continue in any law enforcement role is a wrong move by Sheriff Quire.
I will be supporting another candidate for Sheriff in the next election. I do not trust Sheriff Quire's judgment nor his ability to keep all of the citizens of Franklin County safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.