Three juveniles have been criminally charged in connection to the bomb threat at Franklin County High School last week.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire announced the charges Thursday — a week after students and staff were forced to vacate school property after a threat in the form of an AirDropped photo was called into authorities around 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Bomb threat lawn

Franklin County High School students and staff stand on the front lawn Thursday afternoon after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

