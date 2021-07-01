A Frankfort man is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly breaking into an Allnutt Drive residence on Monday morning.

Gregory Karsner, 47, has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

According to police records, a homeowner requested law enforcement assistance after finding Karsner, whom he knows, inside his home at 6:23 a.m. Monday.

“Entry was made by breaking a window on the right side of the front of the house,” the arrest report states.

Karsner was allegedly found in the caller’s bedroom on the left side of the house. When police arrived he was located in a neighbor’s driveway without a shirt on, dispatch records indicate.

He is being held in the local jail and a $10,000 full-cash bond has been set in the case.

