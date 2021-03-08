Broadway shots fired

Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said that FPD believes the group of at least two individuals left the Brick Alley bar on St. Clair Street following a dispute over a tab that the shooter or someone he was with didn’t want to pay. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Frankfort High juniors Amiya Gordon and Dorothy Hanson were hoping to relax and get in a couple hours of studying at the Kentucky Coffeetree on Monday for their state-mandated college prep test the next day.

“We were just trying to come here and have a relaxing study session and get some tea right before we have to take the ACT tomorrow,” Hanson said. “Then as soon as we pull up, there's gunshots.”

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and patrol cars from the Frankfort Police Department arrived shortly after the shots were reported just before 8:00 p.m. An officer on the scene said that he was already in the area for a previous call when the shots rang out.

According to a witness, the shooter was a man of at least average height with long hair tied back into a ponytail. He shot at least five rounds from a pistol into the air from outside an SUV before leaping into the vehicle. The SUV then backed into the car parked behind it before speeding west toward Wilkinson Boulevard, causing minor damage to the car’s front fender.

FPD is currently on the case.

Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said that FPD believes the group of at least two individuals left the Brick Alley bar on St. Clair Street following a dispute over a tab that the shooter or someone he was with didn’t want to pay.

Gordon said that she and Hanson were parked nearby and about to open their car doors when they heard the first shot and saw at least two men enter the SUV.

“We started hearing the gunshots, then we looked over and there was a big black SUV,” Gordon said. “Two guys came running across the railroad tracks, and then one guy shot his gun into the air. It seemed like they were drunk or something because they got back into their car really fast.”

Gordon also said she was fairly certain that the shots weren’t intended to harm anyone.

“I didn't see them shoot anybody,” Gordon said. “I think that they were just drunk, stupid and not acting right. It didn't seem like they were really trying to shoot anyone.”

A bartender at the Brick Alley denied a request for comment on the alleged altercation that took place regarding the man’s tab. He said he was the only person working on Monday night and was too busy to speak on the matter.

Aubrey said that the men responsible will be charged with wanton endangerment and a hit and run when they’re identified.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription