Frankfort High juniors Amiya Gordon and Dorothy Hanson were hoping to relax and get in a couple hours of studying at the Kentucky Coffeetree on Monday for their state-mandated college prep test the next day.
“We were just trying to come here and have a relaxing study session and get some tea right before we have to take the ACT tomorrow,” Hanson said. “Then as soon as we pull up, there's gunshots.”
Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and patrol cars from the Frankfort Police Department arrived shortly after the shots were reported just before 8:00 p.m. An officer on the scene said that he was already in the area for a previous call when the shots rang out.
According to a witness, the shooter was a man of at least average height with long hair tied back into a ponytail. He shot at least five rounds from a pistol into the air from outside an SUV before leaping into the vehicle. The SUV then backed into the car parked behind it before speeding west toward Wilkinson Boulevard, causing minor damage to the car’s front fender.
FPD is currently on the case.
Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said that FPD believes the group of at least two individuals left the Brick Alley bar on St. Clair Street following a dispute over a tab that the shooter or someone he was with didn’t want to pay.
Gordon said that she and Hanson were parked nearby and about to open their car doors when they heard the first shot and saw at least two men enter the SUV.
“We started hearing the gunshots, then we looked over and there was a big black SUV,” Gordon said. “Two guys came running across the railroad tracks, and then one guy shot his gun into the air. It seemed like they were drunk or something because they got back into their car really fast.”
Gordon also said she was fairly certain that the shots weren’t intended to harm anyone.
“I didn't see them shoot anybody,” Gordon said. “I think that they were just drunk, stupid and not acting right. It didn't seem like they were really trying to shoot anyone.”
A bartender at the Brick Alley denied a request for comment on the alleged altercation that took place regarding the man’s tab. He said he was the only person working on Monday night and was too busy to speak on the matter.
Aubrey said that the men responsible will be charged with wanton endangerment and a hit and run when they’re identified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.