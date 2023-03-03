Editor's note: This is the second half of a two-part profile of Lisa Boler-Osborne, daughter and victim of convicted pedophile Floyd Boler. Lisa spoke at length with The State Journal last month, just shy of the one-month anniversary of her father’s sentencing to 10 years in prison for abuse she suffered 40 years ago, as well as another, more recent case.

She was joined by her husband, Bryan, and Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis, who is assigned to the department’s Special Victims’ unit to discuss her life, Boler’s crimes, and how even with a long road ahead, there can be life after childhood trauma.

