Editor's note: This is the second half of a two-part profile of Lisa Boler-Osborne, daughter and victim of convicted pedophile Floyd Boler. Lisa spoke at length with The State Journal last month, just shy of the one-month anniversary of her father’s sentencing to 10 years in prison for abuse she suffered 40 years ago, as well as another, more recent case.
She was joined by her husband, Bryan, and Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis, who is assigned to the department’s Special Victims’ unit to discuss her life, Boler’s crimes, and how even with a long road ahead, there can be life after childhood trauma.
Part One, which can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/sj-digs-survivor-of-abuse-speaks-out-part-1/article_94b99582-b3a1-11ed-96ec-97e3606e872e.html, ended with Lisa and Curtis recalling what happened when they sat down for their first interview together, and she provided the detective with a detailed account of the abuse she suffered as a child, which Curtis described as “a better disclosure than some things I’ve had from something that happened a week ago.”
Curtis: I’ll never forget it. I said, “The only way I am going to be able to charge him is if he confesses.” And he wasn’t going to confess. He [Floyd Boler] had become a paralegal in Luther Luckett [a medium-security correctional center in Oldham County] while he was in. Not only is he going to have to confess, he is going to have to confess to everything, and I told them that. I mean, I am pretty confident in my interview skills, and in my mind I thought, “this is going to be really tough." I prepared for his interview for three weeks. Just his interview. But all it took was one time. That was all she wrote.
Lisa: When he called and told me, I cried.
State Journal: So he just … capitulated?
Curtis: It took about two hours.
Lisa: We’ve seen it. We saw the video.
Bryan: The work Curtis did? I’ll tell you right now, he isn’t going to interview me about anything.
Curtis: During that investigation, I had to go down the foxhole. I had to connect things that had people asking me why and I would tell them exactly why. The thing about that investigation is that his M.O., his tactics and behaviors never changed. And when I say identical behavior I mean identical behavior. Back in the 70s and 80s, the stereotypical child molester was the creepy guy under the bridge, right? It’s not like that now.
The perpetrator now is immediate family, because they can build that trust. It’s the grooming process, right? And so he worked in versus working out. Family members, people that came over to his house. Give them attention, give them toys, take them to the pool. Not only that, but the physical actions that he was doing followed a pattern. His exact words were “I’ve been a pedophile since I was 16 years of age." He said that when he was younger, girls didn’t like him, it was hard to make friends, and that was what drove him. And people knew about this in 1986! He didn’t complete the sex offender treatment program he was required to do, he didn't go on the sex offender registry because it fell through the cracks. Probation and parole didn’t keep up with him, so the system failed him, too. It did.
SJ: And you were able to get him to confess to all of this in just a couple of hours?
Bryan: We were going to watch him get arrested!
Lisa: But I was 45 minutes away.
Curtis: I had talked to him at the station, and he had left. But I got a call that Floyd and Jane [his wife] were at ACE Hardware. And I went to pick him up. I am literally pulling up and here they come walking out. I put the handcuffs on him and he said, “I’m not getting out this time.” And I said “Nope. You’re going back home.”
Lisa: Jane kept saying he’d already served his time for what he did to me. Nope!
Bryan: This is what kills me. If he’d already served time for what he did to Lisa, then why did she let other kids around him?
SJ: And right there is the question, the mystery that only she can answer, and chances are she isn’t going to.
Lisa: No. She is still with him. And even during the confession, Floyd told Det. Curtis that he was attracted to me when I was 5 or 6 years old. The one man in a little girl’s life who is supposed to protect her, you know? Walk you down the aisle, all of that. And instead he was the monster under the bed.
Bryan: One of the worst times I can remember … we hadn’t even bought our house yet. I’d called my father to wish him a happy Father’s Day. And I turned around and she just collapsed. She said, “I’ve never gotten to do that.”
Lisa: I don’t have that. And as you know, I gave up on my mother.
Bryan: We finally got through to Lisa that just like Jane, that’s what her mother did. I asked her one night, “Call your best friend, and ask her if she knows when her husband gets out of bed at night, if she knows where her husband is at.” I said over and over and over again, every other night? Your mother knew. But ask your friend if she knows where her husband is, and she will. Your mother was in on it.
Lisa: My mother was very conniving. And by the time she finally divorced Floyd — her attorney was Mike Judy — I think she just told me stuff to appease me, I guess … she said she didn’t do anything. She said her attorney said it would be my word against Floyd’s. I don’t believe she ever told Mr. Judy about it. Even after the divorce, she just gushed and gushed over Floyd for years.
Even after she married Glenn, who was just like him. I remember the first time Glenn put his hands on me, he put his hands up my shirt to touch my breasts, and I just froze, I was shocked, thinking not again, and he said his reason for doing this was “to prove to me that not all men find that attractive or a turn on." I told my mother what he did, and it was as if I was talking to a wall, she just turned and walked away. She would leave me home alone with him. I remember one night he picked me up after dark at a school dance and he forced me to lay my head in his lap, he said he could see that I was tired. Glenn blacked my eye … he was a horrible person, too.
Bryan: One of the things Lisa brought up while giving her statement was that when she was younger, she was in the basement and found pictures that he made her pose for naked, and she burned them.
Lisa: I got a beating.
Bryan: He’d have liked to kill her.
Lisa: When all this started, Guss asked me if I had any photographs. There was one — I’d given him a few — but there was one Floyd had taken of me naked in the bathtub. When they weren’t needed anymore, I was asked if I wanted them back or if I wanted them to get rid of them. I didn’t want them back. So he got rid of them.
SJ: What would you say to a child or teenager who has experienced or is experiencing what happened to you and is scared to come forward? What would you say to them in support?
Lisa: I’ve got you. You can come talk to me. I know what you are feeling. I know the stigma that some people feel — the shame, the embarrassment. I felt like everybody knew … everybody in school. They could just see it on me, smell it. But they need to know they are not alone. It’s not their fault, they are not to blame. I’m here, my husband, and this guy right here, Guss, with two “s”es. They just need to know that people are here, and we will listen to you and we will believe you.
Bryan: There are people out here who will be their buffer.
Lisa: Exactly.
Bryan: Detective Curtis is one of them.
Lisa: I can’t say enough good things about Guss. There just isn’t enough time, and I don’t think he fully realizes what he does.
Bryan: When it comes time that they feel like they can talk, you don’t have to talk. He will walk beside you every day and won’t even ask you a question. But when it comes time and you feel you can speak, people like him will stand up and hold you on top of their shoulders so you can tell everybody. You can have your day. You don’t have to do it now, but find somebody. Can you imagine being like little J [name redacted to protect victim identity]? Can you imagine being in her shoes and coming to talk? To see a tear roll down that cheek?
Lisa: I was scared to hug her because she’s so little. She is a beautiful and brave spirit inside and out. I am so proud of her for stepping out and telling her truth.
Bryan: To be brave enough to tell that to a stranger? That kind of bravery is not the kind of bravery people really talk about.
Lisa: I personally thanked her. We are here because YOU spoke up. We are her. I can’t tell her that enough. Her grandmother reached out and apologized, and I told her she didn’t have to. Justin, my half-brother — who I consider my full brother, not “half” — he sent me a message when we could finally talk, after all this was over, and he said “I wanted to apologize to you.” I said “why are you apologizing? You didn’t do anything!” He and his beautiful wife, Ashley, they have been so kind, welcoming and supportive. They have been so kind. So yeah, I have a brother and a sister-in-law now. It’s just a wonderful feeling to have “family” that I have never had before, along with my wonderful cousin, Jeff and his beautiful wife, Patricia. I actually have a pretty amazing family and it truly is a blessing on so many levels.
Bryan: She got to Christmas shop for children this year!
Lisa: Oh, that was fun! I am broke now, but it was so much fun. (laughter)
Bryan: But putting all that aside … after all this, at the end of the day, people are here.
Lisa: There just needs to be a light shone on this. It needs to be brought to the forefront, and you don’t need to feel like you have to hide anymore. Over 40 years, and I finally got justice for myself. I don’t want to sound selfish …
SJ: That’s a huge step!
Lisa: Finally. But I wouldn’t be here if J hadn’t stepped out and gotten him (gestures to Det. Curtis) involved. And here we are.
Bryan: We live with this every day. Lisa’s eyes fly open and she starts up from sleep. When you hear it’s a daily battle? For people like Lisa and J, every morning when their eyes fly open, it is like a whole new fight. It doesn’t get any better. And if I hear the word “closure” one more time, I’m going to pull my eyeballs out. It’s not. But every morning when they get up, it is a brand new battle every day. And when they get home and close their eyes at night to go to bed, that still goes on.
Lisa: It does affect every aspect of your life.
Bryan: And Guss? He hears this same stuff every single day. How he does it? I don’t know.
Lisa: I don’t either. It takes a very special person to do what he does and I admire and respect him so very much because he is out there every single day. We need more people like him in this world.
Bryan: Yeah, it’s a different story, but it is the same battle. And that’s what we keep telling him, you have help.
Lisa: Yes, we tell him all the time “whatever you need, we’ve got you.”
Bryan: But for the young people going through this out here? There is help out here. If they need someone to stand beside them, or even someone to stand behind them, we are here.
Lisa: I will say that for me, on a personal level, I feel very blessed. I am almost 56 years old. I think I’ve done pretty well, I think I’ve coped with it about as well as somebody can when you’ve not had anybody. I’ve had Bryan, I’m talking about before him. I felt like I had to make a decision at some point in my life that either I am going to live my life the way I want or I am going to let it live it for me. And I refused to give up that control. Now mind you, it still affects aspects of my life to this day. But when my eyes fly open and my mind goes, it is non-stop. But I think that’s just a coping mechanism. Humor and laughter … I rely on that a lot. But I think for the most part, I’ve done pretty well.
Curtis: You know, I think Bryan really hit it on the head. And I’m going to go back to my comparison with the drug epidemic. We always hear about it, and there was a time when if you were a substance abuser, you should be in jail. You were a horrible person. If you were a trafficker, you weren’t really deemed that bad because you were selling something people wanted. Well, transition a few years down the road, and now we see it is a mental health issue. Rehab, rehab, rehab. It’s a disease. So, we transition now from focusing on incarceration to the rehabilitation route. In each case, there is a different story, but the same battle.
Why is society not listening to these people? Floyd Boler is a child predator, right? He’s a child predator. The common core to child abuse isn’t just arresting the perpetrator. We have to start listening to victims. That is their cry for help. If you don’t listen to a child say “I need help," shame on you. It is disgusting, and we can only try. Are we ever going to stop the drug epidemic? No, it’s impossible. Are we ever going to stop child abuse? No, but by God we can decrease it. There is always a victim. No child asks to be abused. A substance abuser can make the choice to take drugs, but there is not a single 5-year-old that asks to be abused.
Lisa: Again, no matter how down you may feel … like nobody will listen to you or take you seriously, we are here. We will listen, and you matter. Bottom line, your story matters. Your case matters and there is help out there. Remember that.
If you or someone you know was or is currently a victim of abuse, please contact the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8523, or the Kentucky State Police at 502-227-8700 or, send an email to: WeRVictimsNoMore@gmail.com.
