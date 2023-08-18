A competency hearing set for a Frankfort man accused of shooting and killing his father on East Main Street last year has yet to be rescheduled.

The hearing for 34-year-old Camden Bell was slated to take place July 19, but it was canceled after his attorney was hospitalized. Dr. Timothy Allen, of the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center — where Bell was transported for an evaluation on April 3 and remained until April 20, is slated to testify when a time and date for the hearing is determined.

Crime scene

This drawing of the crime scene shows where Walter Bell Jr.'s vehicle was parked in front of Pizza Hut on the day he was shot and killed. (Photo submitted)
