A competency hearing set for a Frankfort man accused of shooting and killing his father on East Main Street last year has yet to be rescheduled.
The hearing for 34-year-old Camden Bell was slated to take place July 19, but it was canceled after his attorney was hospitalized. Dr. Timothy Allen, of the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center — where Bell was transported for an evaluation on April 3 and remained until April 20, is slated to testify when a time and date for the hearing is determined.
During Bell’s examination, the doctor was to conclude whether he is competent to stand trial, and if incompetent, whether there is substantial probability of him attaining competency in the foreseeable future, as well as any recommended treatment. Allen will also need to answer whether Bell meets the criteria of insanity, suffers from a mental illness or an intellectual disability or if he did on March 3, 2022 — the date that his father, Walter Bell Jr., was slain.
The crime
Nine minutes after dawn, at approximately 7:14 a.m., city first responders were notified of an unresponsive male in the Pizza Hut parking lot. Dispatch records indicate that a paramedic made the 911 call and told authorities that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
It was 48 degrees — unseasonably warm for an early March morning — when Frankfort police, firefighters and EMS sped toward the East Main Street pizza shop where they found Walter Bell on the ground next to his black Jeep, which was crookedly parked in the handicap space nearest to the door. He had a puncture wound to his left chest.
Suffering from active cardiac arrest, an ambulance rushed him to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Paramedics lost a pulse while en route to the hospital, where doctors worked for 30 minutes to revive him before officially declaring him deceased.
According to hospital records, Walter sustained a round wound — approximately 0.5 centimeters — to his left mid lateral chest area.
The investigation
As Walter succumbed to his injuries, local law enforcement started the investigation into his death. Police processed the crime scene starting with his SUV. A search of the vehicle yielded brass knuckles found in the front seat, but no weapon that could have caused his death was recovered from the vehicle.
FPD Detective Guss Curtis retrieved Walter’s cellphone from FRMC and obtained a search warrant for the phone’s data, which turned out to be a key piece of evidence.
Court documents indicate a series of calls between Walter’s phone and what was determined to be Camden’s number during a 42-minute span between 6:31 and 7:13 that morning.
Text messages from the day before reveal that the father and son were involved in an argument, per an affidavit for a search warrant for Camden’s and his girlfriend’s vehicles and residence.
In one text, Camden allegedly calls his father a liar and tells him he doesn’t need him. At 6:43 a.m., Walter reportedly responded, “on my way lets do it.”
During an interview with Curtis, Jo Ann Bell — Camden’s mother and Walter’s wife — said that Camden dropped her off at work on Mero Street around 7 a.m. She also advised that he lived with her, but sometimes stayed at his girlfriend’s Landings Drive house.
Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance footage from the pizza parlor where the shooting reportedly occurred.
“The indoor surveillance camera at Pizza Hut is aimed out the front door of the restaurant and captures the entire incident between the victim and the suspect,” FPD Detective Josh Bullard wrote in the affidavit.
The video apparently shows a black SUV arrive in the parking lot shortly before Walter’s Jeep. Both vehicles were driving fast.
According to police, a Black male with a beard wearing a green hoodie — believed to be Camden — gets out of the SUV and quickly walks up to Walter’s door as he is stepping out.
Walter was wearing a colorful shirt and jacket, red shorts and white Hanes socks to match his Puma sneakers. His pockets contained his Samsung cellphone, wallet and 85 cents — three quarters and a dime.
“The male raises his left arm and appears to fire a single shot at the victim, who immediately falls out of his vehicle onto the ground,” the affidavit states. “The suspect leaves in the black SUV toward downtown.”
Police noted that Camden’s girlfriend owned a Nissan SUV and that a previously interviewed family member allegedly said that Camden often drives his girlfriend’s vehicles. When investigators ran a registration check for Camden’s girlfriend they discovered she owned two black Nissan Rogues — a 2011 and a 2019 model.
Because no weapons were recovered at the scene, detectives believed that the suspect concealed it and possibly other evidence at his primary residence and/or his girlfriend’s and/or one of the Nissan SUVs driven to and from the Pizza Hut parking lot.
Jo Ann, Walter’s wife and Camden’s mother, contacted her son and urged him to go to the police station and speak with detectives investigating the shooting, per court records.
At police headquarters Camden was shown the surveillance video obtained from the restaurant “and immediately identified himself as the shooter to Detective Curtis,” the affidavit adds. “He acknowledged he drove the Nissan Rogue to Pizza Hut.”
An evidence log entry indicates that one item recovered from Camden’s girlfriend’s apartment was a green Kentucky State University sweatshirt, which was found on top of a laundry basket in the master bedroom.
Detectives also reportedly discovered suspected cocaine, cocaine and more than 30 Xanax bars packaged in two clear baggies in a light blue North Carolina jacket hanging on Camden’s side in the master bedroom closet.
Court documents state Camden and his girlfriend have a young child and the girlfriend also has another child, who live in the Landings Drive residence. The children were not present when the search warrant was executed.
Lexington attorney H. Wayne Roberts, of Roberts & Lawson, made his initial appearance as Camden’s legal counsel on March 17, 2022. That same day he filed a motion for a competency hearing for his client.
Roberts told The State Journal he had no comment on the case at this time.
Camden is currently housed in the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, a medium-security prison in West Liberty.
