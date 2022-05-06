A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, who was fired earlier this year after an internal investigation found him guilty of four charges including using unnecessary force and conduct unbecoming stemming from a 2020 incident, has filed a wrongful termination civil lawsuit against Sheriff Chris Quire and Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp.
Former FCSO Sgt. Nathan Doty was relieved of his duties effective immediately on Jan. 4 after authorities discovered body camera video footage from Jan. 1, 2020, showed him repeatedly pushing an arrested Franklin County resident, who was handcuffed to a hospital bed at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, by his throat and putting his hands over the man’s mouth.
Tony Austin, who acknowledged that he was heavily intoxicated at the time and combative with deputies, told LEX18 that he doesn’t have any recollection of the incident but asked for Doty’s body camera footage through an open records request after a friend told him he was mistreated at the hospital.
“Time doesn’t matter. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t know it because there weren’t any reports done, so once we discovered that open records (request), we had to fill it. And that’s when we figured out what happened,” Quire said about the fact that it took nearly two years for the incident to come to light. “At the end of the day it’s a tough decision but we can’t defend it or allow it to happen.”
According to his arrest citation, deputies were dispatched to a residence three times that night to calm Austin down following a family dispute. At one point a deputy told him it was in his best interest to go to bed.
He was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors, and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor. Austin later pleaded guilty to amended charges of disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Per the plea agreement, the resisting arrest charge was dismissed.
Following his arrest, Austin was placed in a cruiser. When he complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing, he was taken to the hospital where the incident took place around 11:38 p.m.
Through an open records request, The State Journal obtained a copy of the body camera video footage from that night.
In the audio feed both Austin and Doty are yelling. The former law enforcement officer also can be heard telling Austin to quit using racial slurs when referring to FCSO Deputy Philip Ray, one of the other deputies in the room. Ray eventually intervenes in an attempt to diffuse the situation between the two.
Doty was hired as a deputy sheriff on Oct. 1, 2019.
Before coming to the sheriff’s office, he worked for 13 years at the Lawrenceburg Police Department. As an LPD master patrolman, he performed night shift patrol duties, emergency and non-emergency calls for service, investigated person and property crimes, as well as prepared case reports for district and circuit court hearings.
Prior to being hired in Lawrenceburg, he served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years between 1996 and 2006 and took part in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his personnel file.
On Sept. 4, 2020 — approximately four months before his encounter with Austin — Doty was promoted to sergeant at the FCSO.
In fact during his March 24, 2021 performance evaluation he earned “very good” in all categories, which included quality, productivity, job knowledge, attendance, initiative, adherence to policy, interpersonal relationships, judgment, case management, productivity effectiveness and problem-solving performance, development of subordinates, policy compliance and communication.
“I appreciate the hard work you put forward on a daily basis. You are an asset to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” Quire wrote in Doty’s evaluation.
Investigation
Austin submitted his request for records and video footage of the incident on Nov. 2, 2021.
“During the process of gathering the requested documents, video footage of the incident was discovered which has raised concerns regarding your actions during the arrest and custody of a male subject,” Quire wrote in a Nov. 15 written notice of the disciplinary charge given to Doty, which was included in his personnel file. “Due to potential criminal and policy violations, which may have occurred during the incident, you are immediately being suspended with pay until further notice.”
As a result of his suspension, Doty was required to surrender his agency-issued firearms, identification, badge, keys and vehicle until the investigation was completed.
The administrative charges against Doty and the definition included in the FCSO policy manual were:
• Conduct unbecoming — “Deputies shall not engage in any conduct or activities on or off duty that reflect discredit on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, tend to bring this agency into disrespect or impair its efficient and effective operation.”
• De-escalation — “Deputies should take a proactive approach to de-esculate situations that clearly indicate a risk of misconduct. When it is objectively reasonable that a person is fully in law enforcement’s control, then the force must terminate.”
• Non-lethal force — “Deputies are required to complete a Response to Resistance Form on all uses of force resulting in any injury or the complaint of any injury to either Deputies or the subject, or when physical force other than a control hold is used.
“When such force is used, the Deputy shall immediately contact the Detective sergeant or the Sheriff’s designee, who shall respond to the scene, when practical, and investigate the incident. A Response to Resistance Form shall be prepared to document the use of force.”
• Other — “Use of force that was not necessary under the circumstances presented.”
According to his personnel file, the factual basis for the charges were found in the body cam video, which captured Doty’s use of force on Austin. He was provided with a copy of the investigation report and all documents, attachments and recordings referenced in the report and three videos from body cameras including the video from his body camera of incident involving the use of force on Austin.
Doty was given the right to have his attorney present at the hearing as well as subpoenaed witnesses.
Following the hearing, at which he was found guilty of the charges against him, his employment with the sheriff’s office was effectively terminated on Jan. 4, records indicate.
“I knew we couldn’t defend that or correct it through mentoring or training,” Quire told The State Journal. “This was not acceptable and he couldn’t work here and be part of our team.”
Doty’s lawsuit
The civil suit filed on Doty’s behalf by his attorney, Mary Sharp of Louisville, claims defamation of character by slander and libel and that he was unlawfully terminated.
In a statement, Sharp maintained Doty’s innocence of any crime or policy violation.
“Even my neutral expert agreed 100% that my client did not do anything wrong. We still maintain that position,” she said. “My expert testifies for officers who acted appropriately and has testified against those that don’t. So, he’s honest.”
Per the suit, Austin, who was handcuffed to the bed railings to restrain him in order for hospital staff to treat him, grabbed and dug his fingernails into Ray’s arm as the deputy was attempting to un-handcuff him at the hospital. He also used racial slurs and hate language toward the deputy while sitting up in the bed and straining against the restraints.
“In order to gain control and compliance, the plaintiff (Doty) pushed the inmate back down onto the bed to de-escalate his behavior and with his hand and forearm, pushed Austin’s face away from the deputies and staff in order to prevent biting and spitting in an approved manner to protect deputies, hospital staff and to keep Austin from harming himself by straining against the handcuffs,” the lawsuit says.
It also adds that Quire and Depp ignored the sworn testimony of a use of force expert witness, who reviewed the entire investigation and witness statements and explained that what occurred did not constitute excessive use of force.
“The ‘charges’ of misconduct were vague and without sufficient specificity to allow the plaintiff to know what conduct allegedly violated the administrative charges and therefore rendered him unable to prepare a meaningful defense,” the suit adds.
It also states that Doty was never questioned by any investigator or able to explain what occurred and that the administrative hearing took place more than two years after the reported incident. The suit claims that Doty’s hearing rights and due process requirements of KRS 15.520 were not followed and asks that the court grant backpay and reinstatement in addition to other remedies.
“The FCSO (Quire and Depp) held a news conference with media, including Lexington News Channel 36 on Jan. 4, 2022, and advised the reporter that there was a pending criminal trial with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and this report was on the television news and posted on the internet,” the lawsuit says.
The suit notes that Quire and Depp’s assertion that Doty was being criminally investigated, indicted by a grand jury, arraigned and that the case was set for trial is blatantly false and they knew that none of this had occurred when making their statement. This, Sharp points out, is defamation under Kentucky law.
Doty is seeking all administrative charges to be dismissed due to unsupported substantial evidence; reinstatement with back pay and benefits; a monetary reimbursement for defamation including punitive damages; attorney’s fees and costs; and any other remedy the court believes he is entitled to.
A court date has yet to be set in his case.
