A Frankfort police sergeant, who was placed on a three-day suspension in February after alleged repeated violations of department policy, resigned earlier this month.
According to his personnel file, which The State Journal obtained through an open records request, Sgt. Billy Graves was under internal investigation for numerous conduct violations including failing to wear and/or operate his body camera, watching inappropriate videos in his cruiser, searching the internet while driving and possessing alcohol in his patrol vehicle while off-duty.
Graves began as a patrol officer with the Frankfort Police Department in March 2011. Prior to that he worked as an officer for the University of Kentucky Police Department and as a corrections officer for the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government.
In an email dated March 7, Graves tendered his resignation effective immediately.
“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunities that I have been awarded over the last 12 years,” he wrote.
Five days before he sent his letter of resignation the department received a formal complaint from Georgetown resident Shamiko Jackson regarding an off-duty incident accusing Graves of berating her juvenile son in the neighborhood where both she and the former officer reside.
In an audio recording taken from a doorbell camera in the neighborhood, Graves, who approached 9-year-old Dreyson Jackson in a truck, can be heard shouting expletives at the young man for riding his dirt bike on Showalter Drive in Georgetown.
Graves reportedly identified himself as a Frankfort police officer and told the boy that he was going to take him to jail and cite his parents.
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman was informed of the incident by Dreyson’s mother and an investigation into the matter was initiated.
“The Frankfort Police Department does not approve conduct as described in the complaint and takes the matter of officer conduct, both on and off duty, very seriously,” Bowman said in a statement at the time.
Shamiko Jackson told LEX18 that both she and her son’s father would like to see Graves resign because they worry about how he’s interacted with others in the community.
"I'd like very much to apologize to Shamiko (the boy’s mother) for how I spoke to her son. It was highly unprofessional and does not speak to my character,” Graves told LEX 18 last week.
“Upon review of the additional information provided by Ms. Jackson, which included video and audio footage from a Ring video doorbell, Sgt. Graves was placed on administrative leave without pay for the remainder of the investigative process,” Bowman told The State Journal last week.
“Prior to any disciplinary action, Sgt. Graves submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, March, 7,” the chief added.
Alcohol infractions
In a memorandum dated May 11, 2017, former FPD Chief Jeff Abrams documented a meeting he had with Graves, then-FPD Major Robert Warfel, then-FPD Capt. Charles Adams and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields in his office. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of a UKPD officer, who was also present, lateralling to the FPD.
“During this conversation, I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage in the room,” Abrams stated, adding that when the meeting was over he called Graves back into his office.
“I could tell by observation of his motor skills and speech that he was not intoxicated but suspected he may be sweating the alcohol out from the night before,” he explained.
When Abrams inquired about his alcohol usage, Graves informed him that he had stopped drinking at about 10 p.m. the night before, which was his birthday. He then reported to work at 6 a.m. that morning.
The former police chief instructed Graves to perform a preliminary breath test (PBT). The result was 0.019. Abrams requested Adams to take Graves home and put him down for vacation time for the remainder of his shift and both were asked to report to Abrams office the following day.
During that meeting, which was also attended by Fields, Graves was provided with information and encouragement to voluntarily submit to alcohol treatment and acknowledged he had an alcohol problem and was open to pursuing voluntary treatment.
“Further, he agreed to submitting to a PBT at or immediately after roll call for a yet to be determined period of time,” Abrams wrote. “He was told that any future incidents would be dealt with severely.”
Graves received a written warning from then-FPD Chief Adams last November after the police department received a report that he stripped off his top garments and gun belt in the Kroger East parking lot, put the items in his patrol car and entered the liquor store.
Video footage obtained from the store showed Graves purchasing a bottle of liquor then leaving, which is a violation of the City of Frankfort Alcohol- and Drug-Free Workplace guidelines.
“Sgt. Graves should understand that he sets the example for other officers,” Adams wrote on his counseling/progressive discipline form dated Nov. 22. “Outside of official police work, Graves should not possess alcohol in his city-issued vehicle.”
Adams noted that it was within his power to require the officer to seek alcohol treatment, if necessary.
January 2021
In a memo to Adams dated Feb. 10, 2021, Capt. Travis Curtsinger outlined two incidents involving Graves that resulted in several violations of the Law Enforcement Code and Principles of Conduct.
On Jan. 2, Graves reportedly left the city 20 minutes prior to the end of his shift and the dash camera in his cruiser, which was activated due to the speed he was driving, captured him driving aggressively, speeding over 85 mph and following a vehicle too closely, which nearly caused him to rear-end the vehicle in front of him on an Interstate 64 ramp.
“This is unfortunately not an isolated incident and representative of a pattern of aggressive driving behavior as shown on his dash camera,” Curtsinger wrote, saying it is “not representative of the professional conduct I expect from officers, especially supervisors.”
In another incident three weeks later, Curtsinger said that when Graves was called to the scene of a shots fired complaint that led to a criminal drug and weapons investigation, his first comment was “who’s responsible for [expletive]-ing up my quiet Sunday?”
Curtsinger also documented that Graves’ interactions with the public “did not reflect favorably” on the police department, “set a poor example for his subordinates” and “hindered” the investigations unit’s ability to follow up on the case.
“Sgt. Graves pushed for consent instead of securing a search warrant, putting his desire to conclude the investigation swiftly ahead of his responsibility to conduct a thorough and legal investigation,” the captain wrote.
Camera footage
On Dec. 11 Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Stevie Rice shot and killed a Frankfort man who pointed a gun at officers during a standoff on Hunters Trace.
Kentucky State Police, the agency in charge of investigating officer-involved shootings, asked for video footage from in-vehicle and body worn cameras from all the law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting.
Graves was one of the responding officers and when Curtsinger requested his footage from the incident the sergeant gave conflicting accounts as to why his video was unavailable.
Initially, in a memo to Curtsinger dated Dec. 15, Graves claimed he failed to transfer his body-worn camera from his uniform to his tactical vest. He added it was not intentional, but rather an oversight “considering everything else I had to do.”
In a second memo sent later that day Graves stated that he failed to retrieve the body camera from its in-car charging dock.
Curtsinger requested Graves to leave his camera so that he could attempt to put together a post-event recording of the timeframe of the officer-involved shooting incident. That’s when he noticed several discrepancies.
During his 12-hour shift on Dec. 11, there was only 3 minutes and 49 seconds of video footage. In fact, he was the only officer at the scene of the Hunters Trace shooting who was not wearing his camera, per his personnel record.
The day before only 1 hour and 36 minutes of video was available and on Dec. 12, no footage was recorded.
According to a memo sent from Curtsinger to FPD Capt. Kenny Keith on Feb. 3, the camera should be passively recording when powered on and not in the dock.
“Sgt. Graves appears to be leaving his camera in the dock in his vehicle and only wearing it on incidents that he feels like should be recorded,” Curtsinger summarized.
This prompted the captain to review additional video footage, where he said a repeated pattern began to form.
“…Graves does not consistently wear his body-worn camera throughout the shift and the camera is either docked or powered off before and in most cases immediately after each call,” he wrote.
Keith recommended a one-day suspension for Graves.
Internet infractions
Curtsinger also noted that a post-event recording from Dec. 10 revealed inappropriate conduct that needed to be addressed.
Graves left a call and “almost immediately started using his personal cell phone while driving.” An internal investigation report notes that the officer mounted his phone to the cruiser’s steering wheel and continued to search the internet on his phone while driving down Holmes Street.
The report states that Graves pulled into Cove Spring Park and continued using his cellphone to access webpages including pornographic and social media sites.
At one point he retrieved a tablet computer from his passenger compartment and started watching Pornhub, according to video footage recorded from his body-worn camera. Graves also accessed “Facebook or something similar” on his department-issued computer.
Approximately 10 minutes after arriving at the park, Graves realizes he is still wearing his body-worn camera, per the report.
“He removes his body-worn camera from his chest and turns it toward himself. He then places his hand over his face and puts the camera down between the seats before putting it back in the charging dock,” the report adds.
Policy violations
The internal investigation into Graves’ actions found that he had several policy, conduct and character issues and violated numerous department policies including:
• Social networking policy — using a department-issued computer to access social media sites for personal use.
• Cellular telephone policy — using a cellphone while driving to text or web-browse.
• Routine and emergency vehicle operations — failure to use good driving behavior.
• Oath of office and cannon of ethics and law enforcement code and principles of conduct — conducting his private life in such a way that the public will regard them as an example of stability, fidelity and morality.
• Immoral conduct — not engaging in any act of moral turpitude, which impairs ability to perform as law enforcement officers or causes the FPD to be brought to disrepute.
• Conformance to the rules of conduct and performance — obeying and abiding by all FPD rules.
• Inefficiency — the inability to perform assigned task, repeated poor evaluations or record of repeated infractions.
• Conduct unbecoming — behaving in a manner that unfavorably reflects on the FPD while on-duty and off-duty.
In his investigation report Keith recommended a demotion for Graves’ conduct.
On Feb. 21 Graves signed a wavier of formal charges and was temporarily relieved from duty for a period of 36 hours without pay and placed on probation. He consented to complete counseling and weekly check-ins with the police chief or his designee.
The following day, the career development board voted to suspend Graves’ senior patrol pay for one year. He tendered his resignation 13 days later.
“Our officers serve the City of Frankfort proudly and will continue to develop and foster partnerships in the community to provide an even higher level of service,” Bowman told The State Journal.
