More than three months after a Franklin Circuit Court jury found that Kentucky State University violated the state’s Whistleblower Act by terminating an employee, attorneys for both parties were back in court Tuesday for a hearing on post-trial motions.
Following four days of testimony in March, a jury deliberated just 1½ hours before awarding former KSU Student Support Services (SSS) Assistant Director Xavier Dillard $161,539 in lost wages and $200,000 in emotional damages.
The jury ruled that Dillard was unjustly fired from the university in October 2018 for sending an email advocating for two students who submitted sexual harassment cases against K-State faculty and staff, as well as claims that the university was out of compliance with rules and stipulations related to federal TRIO grants, which were used to fund SSS and would provide materials to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, such as white boards, notebooks and computer access.
During the trial, KSU argued Dillard violated students’ privacy rights by sending the email to outside entities, including then-Gov. Matt Bevin, the White House, CNN and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity. The university alleged Dillard did not receive consent from the students before sending the email, which the institution claimed he was required to do.
A portion of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act says that an employer cannot require an employee to give notice when they report law violations to authorities. Attorney Michael Augustus, who represents Dillard, countered that KSU was requiring Dillard to give notice, and thus had violated the act when the university terminated him.
In spring 2018, a student came to Dillard’s SSS office and informed him that on a trip to Washington, D.C., the previous fall, he had been sexually harassed by Justin Mathis, the then-director of KSU’s office of admissions. The student alleged Mathis had forced the two of them to share a room “to save money” and had walked around the room naked and proposed the two share the same bed. Mathis had also sent him sexual messages via social media.
Records indicate Dillard filed a report with KSU Title IX Coordinator Brandon Williams on Feb. 28, 2018, who then placed Mathis on leave from the university the next day. Mathis submitted his resignation, effective immediately six days later. Because Mathis was no longer an employee KSU had no jurisdiction over him and thus closed the case, according to Williams.
In addition to filing a report, Dillard took the student to meet with then-Board of Regents member and Chair for the School of Public Administration Dr. Elgie McFayden. During his testimony in court, McFayden claimed he had no knowledge of the meetings.
After being presented with an audio recording of the meeting, McFayden said the voice on the recording was not his. The recording was later verified by the student and K-State to be authentic and did feature McFayden speaking to both the student and Dillard.
Amos Jones, a federal education attorney in Washington, D.C., who is representing the student in a federal lawsuit against KSU, called the moment the recording was presented to McFayden “a Mark Fuhrman moment,” comparing it to when a former Los Angeles detective perjured himself in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial.
After he reported the incident, Dillard testified that he and SSS were moved to an area of the Academic Services Building that was filled with dirty, smelly trash, unplugged refrigerators and other refuse.
When the student transferred out of KSU in the fall of 2018, Dillard sent an email about what happened to the student, as well as about what KSU was doing to his department.
Among the 11 witnesses who testified at the trial, past and present KSU employees admitted that the only reason Dillard was fired was because of the 2018 email. The jury found that his unjustly termination was an act of retaliation by the university.
Post-trial motion hearing
Since the trial, Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed and the Kentucky Senate has confirmed eight new members to the K-State Board of Regents. Board member Edward Hatchett, KSU General Counsel Lisa Lang and Deputy General Counsel Shuo Han attended Tuesday’s post-judgment motion hearing and Board of Regents Chair Gerald Patton appeared via Zoom at the request of Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, who thanked them for being involved in the process.
K-State attorney Josh Salsburey noted for the record that Clara Ross Stamps, acting president for the university, wanted to be there but her father fell suddenly ill that morning.
“I don’t think we will probably completely resolve the matter here today,” the judge stated, adding the post-judgment motions had been thoroughly briefed and ready to be submitted for the court’s consideration.
“As I indicated in my order setting the hearing today, I am hopeful that maybe we can also discuss the possibility — before the court rules on these pending motions — of maybe directing the parties, getting the parties’ cooperation and maybe attempting another round of mediation.”
Shepherd noted that the case has gone on for quite some time and he is hopeful that both parties will bring the matter to a resolution.
Augustus, who is Dillard’s attorney, filed three post-trial motions. The first is for bill of costs to cover legal costs of the case, which he said there was no objection to from the defense.
The second is for attorney fees in which KSU objected to the lawyer’s hourly rate, and the third is for front pay, which are compensatory damages paid out to plaintiffs in employment discrimination cases.
“I believe the primary sticking point on that is whether the front pay award should be reduced based on failure to mitigate on the part of Mr. Dillard,” Augustus explained.
Shepherd asked Dillard’s lawyer how he calculated the amount requested for front pay.
“I am essentially asking for two years of lost wages as well as fringe benefits. The two years was chosen by me, frankly because I’ve seen courts award everywhere from six months to a year to five, six years. I felt like two years was a fair request,” Augustus added.
He said that the $96,000 is straight salary and the other $35,000-$40,000 that was based upon what was introduced to the jury that was basically a 35% fringe benefit percentage.
Augustus stressed that the payment of front pay would be in lieu of Dillard’s reinstatement as a KSU employee. He said reinstatement is not a practical resolution because it would be difficult for Dillard and his family to relocate here.
“At the time he was terminated … [his children] had left Frankfort with him. They are of the age now where he doesn’t feel it would be appropriate to move back here,” the lawyer explained.
In KSU’s defense, Salsburey stated that compensation received from other employment should offset lost wages.
Dillard has been “pretty silent on what employment he has had since trial.” He noted that at trial Dillard stated that he had applied for a student services position at a college in St. Louis.
“Our position on that is this if he got that job then Mr. Dillard should be required to submit evidence of the salary and benefits that could be applied as an offset there against front pay and if he did not get the job I think we’re still back to the question of mitigation. We have extremely vague evidence of mitigation efforts,” Salsburey added.
According to the judge, Dillard offered a long list of employers to whom he had submitted job applications. Shepherd also pointed out that the manner of Dillard’s termination from KSU would make him “pretty much close to unemployable in higher education where he wants to resume a career.”
Salsburey countered that there was no evidence presented at trial that Dillard was rejected from a higher education job because of his firing from K-State.
“I think we got a very definitive ruling from the jury as to the underlying merits of the case but there are still important legal issues that are contested which would certainly open the door to many years of additional litigation in the appellate courts,” the judge commented, adding that is why he suggested that the KSU Board of Regents be of assistance in evaluating the best way forward for the university in this matter.
Shepherd said that he is hopeful that with a fresh start KSU is moving in a better direction, which is why he requested that members of the Board of Regents attend the hearing Tuesday.
“The evidence in this case, I think, was pretty overwhelming that the culture at the university among the responsible officials was a culture that was more concerned with covering up the wrongdoing than with addressing the underlying problem,” the judge remarked.
He also stressed that this case is not the only one involving the university that is working its way through Franklin Circuit Court. Both he and Judge Thomas Wingate have pending cases in which KSU is named as a party.
Shepherd believes it is important for the Board of Regents to become more actively involved in the oversight and litigation going forward.
He added that the board is dependent upon the information it receives from the administration and in Dillard’s case he doesn’t think the board got the information needed to make decisions.
“In this case we had the horrendous situation of a top level administrator of the university who sexually harassed a young student on a university-sponsored trip and that young student’s life was turned upside down by this harassment. That young student didn’t know what to do and he turned to people who work at the student success office with him for guidance and for help and they tried to come to his aid and the employees of the university who tried to come to the aid of that young student were all fired or laid off or removed from their responsibilities,” the judge stated.
“The vice president who was responsible for this harassment, when confronted with it, immediately resigned, left town with no consequences with no serious investigation into these allegations and with no remedy for the poor student who was the victim of this harassment. That’s what the record in this case shows,” he explained.
He also noted that a member of the Board of Regents, who is no longer on the board, was told about the incident. That regent testified at the trial and, per the judge, it was obvious that the jury did not accept his testimony because he did not report the incident or take the appropriate action.
Shepherd said the student was left to fend for himself, eventually left the school and has not yet had any remedy, which is “very troubling to the court and very troubling to the jury.”
“It’s indicative of structural problems in terms of how the university operates and how the administration deals with these problems, how it investigates allegations of misconduct, how the board oversees those kinds of allegations,” the judge commented, saying it is important to have checks and balances in place.
He hopes KSU can take what it learned in this case, resolve the remaining differences and close this chapter, which is one everyone involved should want to move on from.
“The best potential outcome for everybody involved is to have a mediated settlement and compromise a little bit on both sides to try to bring this case to an end,” Shepherd remarked.
He suggested that both parties take another stab at mediation and asked that both Dillard and a representative of the Board of Regents participate.
Augustus, Dillard’s lawyer, said he and his client are open to mediation and asked the judge for a 60-day window for those discussions to take place.
KSU’s attorney seemed to want to leave his options open in case the university decides to appeal the jury’s ruling.
“I think the opportunity for mediation at this point comes at the next level if there is an appeal,” Salsburey said. “Our position is the appeal is the appropriate time to do mediation.”
The judge noted they were valid concerns on both sides and from his view thinks the case should be resolved sooner rather than later.
Shepherd plans to issue an order in the coming days directing both parties back to the table for mediation before the court issues a final ruling. He also said there is great potential to get the matters resolved.
“Kentucky State University is one of the greatest resources in this community. It has a vital mission … and has a life-changing positive impact on the lives of so many young people,” the judge explained. “I don’t want anybody to question the importance of Kentucky State University for our community and for our state.”
Both Patton and Hatchett were given an opportunity to add their thoughts. Hatchett told the court that he read all the case documents because he thought it would make him a better regent.
“We have two priorities — one is the safety of our students and the other one is we want to be sure that administrative operations of our university are transparent and we are working very hard to accomplish that,” Hatchett said.
Despite what happened to him, both Dillard and his attorney pointed out the important role K-State has in the lives of its students.
“I hope that they [KSU] get their house in order, because there’s a lot of students, and a lot of young people, who could benefit from a place like that,” Augustus told The State Journal following the trial.
Dillard, who has two daughters and serves as guardian of his niece, said he will urge them to apply at Kentucky State when the time comes, adding that they grew up on campus and it feels like home to them.
“I will definitely be encouraging them. One runs track and the other plays basketball, so I will definitely be encouraging them to participate at the great Kentucky State University,” he added.
