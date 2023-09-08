Last month, the Franklin County Regional Jail faced an unprecedented series of events. First, Jailer Jake Banta — who was only eight months into his second term in the role — submitted his formal resignation from the elected post. Then, he abruptly left before Aug. 31, which had been his designated final day in office.
Banta, who was appointed interim jailer after the resignation of Rick Rogers in August 2019, had initially said that he would not run for election to the post, but ultimately did in an unopposed race.
Magistrates were confronted at an Aug. 24 meeting with an unexpected, long-term (over a year old) outstanding bill to pay for medical care at the jail, to the tune of nearly $1,500 over the monthly contractually-obligated cost pool for medical services provided by West Kentucky Correctional Healthcare.
It was also at that meeting that Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller informed the court and public that “it appears that the jailer has already left." That was one full week before Banta's declared final day in office. At that point, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had taken over supervision of daily operations, with Deputy Ron Wyatt Jr., a former corrections officer, in the jail on a full-time basis.
This, on top of other issues, was only compounded when Brianna Hollon, 21, who was being held at the jail on outstanding drug charges, is alleged to have escaped from a moving transport vehicle while in custody on Aug. 29.
Hollon later succumbed to the effects of “multiple blunt force injuries” on Aug. 31, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, who ruled Hollon’s death as an accident. County officials confirmed that due to ongoing investigations involving her death, they are not at liberty to provide any comment on the case.
The Hollon case, as well as the ongoing investigation and legal back-and-forth regarding the overdose deaths of Mark Anthony Connolly III in 2022 and David Drury in 2019, as well as the choking death of Paul Baughman in 2021, have caused considerable community concerns about staffing and inmate safety oversight at the facility.
Numerous allegations of sexual assault have also continued to plague the jail, with one former corrections officer, Brandon Scott Price, convicted of second-degree sexual assault in July 2022. This was probated on the condition that he report for service with the U.S. Army within 30 days of sentencing, which he did.
The State Journal reached out to Deputy Judge-Executive Jack Kennedy and asked a series of questions about the jail, including current inmate and staff morale, and the state of fiscal affairs at the community's only detention facility:
State Journal: What has been the biggest priority in the rather sudden transition of control from the jailer to the sheriff's office?
Kennedy: The number one priority at the jail is the safety of the staff and inmates. The jail has seen several retirements in the past few months and our focus is to make sure that people are in place to provide a safe environment for everyone.
SJ: Where does the potential for a full audit stand? Will it be conducted by an internal entity or a third party?
Kennedy: The Kentucky Chiefs of Police Association has performed an inventory audit, which is standard procedure any time there is a change in administration, and initial findings have raised no concerns.
We are still awaiting the full report. Inventory audits typically cover any weapons on site, as well as evidence retained at the jail. Again, this is a standard practice. A financial audit is performed annually and will be scheduled accordingly.
SJ: How is the staff morale? Have they voiced any concerns to new leadership?
Kennedy: Staff morale has been positive overall, but we are looking at improvements in staffing and facility maintenance that will help significantly.
SJ: Have inmates voiced any particular concerns to new leadership that appear to have merit? What are those, and how soon will they be addressed?
Kennedy: The main concerns we have heard from the inmates involve facility maintenance issues. We have been addressing those items daily and the response has been positive.
SJ: What is the status of existing contracts with outside vendors? Were any of those made moot with Banta's resignation?
Kennedy: All contracts will be reviewed by the fiscal court and the county attorney. This is also standard procedure any time there is a change in administration.
