Last month, the Franklin County Regional Jail faced an unprecedented series of events. First, Jailer Jake Banta — who was only eight months into his second term in the role — submitted his formal resignation from the elected post. Then, he abruptly left before Aug. 31, which had been his designated final day in office.

Banta, who was appointed interim jailer after the resignation of Rick Rogers in August 2019, had initially said that he would not run for election to the post, but ultimately did in an unopposed race. 

Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta fields questions from the fiscal court presenting the jail's 2024 budget. 

