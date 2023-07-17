Frankfort police conducted an investigation at East Spa, located at 825 E. Main St. Saturday afternoon that led to the arrest of a worker on suspicion of prostitution.

Li Zhou, 54, of Flushing, New York, was arrested by detectives after a concerned parent contacted law enforcement earlier in the day reporting that their 16-year-old went to East Spa for a massage. 

