One of the two prosecutors expelled from the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association has ties to a recent Franklin County Circuit Court case.
Commonwealth’s Attorneys Ronnie Goldy, who serves in the 21st Judicial Circuit, and Rick Boling, who serves in the 3rd Judicial District, had their memberships to the association yanked earlier this week.
Goldy, whose district includes Montgomery, Menifee, Bath and Rowan counties, is accused of helping a defendant in a criminal case in exchange for nude photos and videos. In July the Kentucky Supreme Court was asked to temporarily suspend him from practicing law.
In late May of 2018, then-Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear appointed Goldy as special prosecutor in the Jared Banta murder case following Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland’s recusal from the case.
Cleveland recused himself in the case following what he described as several brushes with the victim’s family outside of the courtroom and an outburst by Banta’s mother during a plea and sentencing hearing for one of the five defendants in Franklin County Circuit Court earlier that month.
Banta, 21, was robbed and shot to death on Dec. 26, 2016, after allegedly being lured to Country Hills Apartments by defendants Brooke Kennedy, Cameron Montgomery, Paige Young, Kedrick Burton and alleged triggerman Krishaun Mays, under the guise of a marijuana deal.
According to court documents, the teens conspired to rob Banta so they could go shopping and chose the apartment complex, off Schenkel Lane in east Frankfort, because it lacked security cameras.
At the time of Goldy’s appointment to the case, Banta’s mother, Ann, was worried about an additional delay in the case, although she said she was “relieved that someone new has been appointed.”
Goldy was elected in 2012 and ran unopposed for re-election in 2018.
Prior to his election, he served as 21st District assistant commonwealth’s attorney for six years and, before that, ran his own law firm for five years.
Boling, the Christian County commonwealth’s attorney, is believed to have committed prosecutorial misconduct during a grand jury court proceeding.
Commonwealth’s attorneys are considered elected prosecutors of felony crimes in the state. Their duties include the authority to investigate people, grant immunity to witnesses and accused criminals and plea bargain with defendants.
“Serving as an elected Commonwealth’s Attorney is a privilege and so is membership in this association,” said Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, president of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association, adding that the expulsion was necessary in order to vocalize the organization’s objection to Boling’s and Goldy’s actions.
Despite their expulsion from the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association, both remain in their positions. The association’s vote only applies to membership to the organization and future events it hosts.
