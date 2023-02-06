A Lexington woman is facing a slew of charges following a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but late Thursday.
At 10:50 p.m., a Frankfort police officer clocked the driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey driving 81 mph westbound on the East-West Connector near Old Glenns Creek Road. The officer noted that the vehicle was traveling so fast that he was unable to catch up to it until the Collins Lane intersection.
After pulling the vehicle over, the officer asked the female driver for her license, which she reportedly said she did not have on her. She then gave police a name, corresponding date of birth and social security number. However, when the officer ran the name and pulled up a photo of the person whose name she gave he noticed that the driver had different features and “appeared to be significantly older than 22 years old.”
The driver, who was later identified as 44-year-old Darica Lynem, was warned about giving the officer false information, but continued to claim to be someone else although she advised she had nothing to prove her identity, according to her arrest citation.
“The decision was made after some time to take the driver into custody,” the arrest report states, adding that by this time another person had arrived on scene and identified the driver as Lynem. “The driver then refused to exit the vehicle, she was advised she was under arrest and she began to beg and plead with officers.
“She then suddenly started the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. I was able to turn off the vehicle and remove her from the driver’s seat with minimal force,” the arresting officer wrote.
During a search, law enforcement located a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with a significant amount of suspected crack cocaine still in the pipe in her pocket. Police also noted that Lynem has an extensive criminal history.
She is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and license to be in possession, all Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 26 mph over limit, a violation.
Lynem was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
