Police arrested a Stamping Ground man after he allegedly stabbed another person at a Frankfort hotel early Thursday morning.
According to court documents, Andrew S. Turner, 32, was charged with second-degree assault by Frankfort police.
Officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 South at 1:39 a.m. regarding an assault. The alleged victim, Steven Hawkins, was found sitting on the floor and holding a towel to his head. Hawkins and Turner’s roommate Norman Stivers both told police that Turner stabbed Hawkins and ran from the room, police said.
Another guest at the hotel told police she saw Hawkins run out of the room and yell for help. A short time later, another person, later identified as Turner, ran out of the room as well, the witness said.
Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description at the Speedway on Louisville Road.
He was booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class C felony. According to the jail website, a bond has not been set.
