A Frankfort man who was reportedly caught shoplifting at Kroger was also served with an indictment warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Manley

Brandon Manley

Frankfort police were called to the supermarket on U.S. 127 South after a loss prevention officer at the store witnessed Brandon Manley allegedly take the price tag off a couple of packages of hamburgers and put them on several packages of more expensive steaks.

According to his arrest citation, Manley, 31, then proceeded to the checkout and attempted to leave the store. He is accused of stealing $85.34.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor.

While in custody, Manley was served with an indictment warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court. In that case he is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, a Class C felony.

Per his indictment, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 he “knowingly exploited, abused or neglected an adult, resulting in a total loss to the adult of more than $300 in financial or other resources or both.”

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription