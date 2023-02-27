A Michigan man accused of stealing a vehicle was arrested early Monday by Frankfort police.

Around 12:38 a.m., officers were notified by Versailles police that a dark green Dodge Charger with a stolen Michigan license plate had been spotted inbound on Leestown Road. VPD stated that they lost visual on the vehicle near the East-West Connector split.

Sean Byrd

Sean Byrd

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription