A Michigan man accused of stealing a vehicle was arrested early Monday by Frankfort police.
Around 12:38 a.m., officers were notified by Versailles police that a dark green Dodge Charger with a stolen Michigan license plate had been spotted inbound on Leestown Road. VPD stated that they lost visual on the vehicle near the East-West Connector split.
FPD was unable to locate the car, but a short time later found it parked unoccupied outside Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane and dispatch confirmed the license plate matched the one previously sent by Versailles police and had been reported stolen out of Michigan.
Following an anonymous tip by a neighbor and further investigation, officers confronted two males in one of the apartments who allegedly said they didn’t own the vehicle but that it belonged to one of their friends. They were reportedly unable to provide further information about their “friend.”
Both were read Miranda rights, but 19-year-old Sean Byrd, of Redford, Michigan, told officers he did not want to speak without an attorney present. However, the roommate said that Byrd “just showed up with the vehicle one day.”
After acquiring a search warrant for both the apartment and the car, police allegedly found numerous items matching Byrd to the vehicle including a written ledger with his name on it, an iPad box with matching serial numbers to an iPad found in the apartment and an Adidas Yeezy slides box matching the exact shoes Byrd was wearing at the time of his arrest. A small amount of marijuana was also found in the residence. Byrd reportedly took ownership of it.
He is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and theft of motor vehicle registration plate, both Class D felonies; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Byrd was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.
