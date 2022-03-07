Frankfort police arrested a local woman on several charges after she allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle after she got her own vehicle stuck in mud on Harrodsburg Lane Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call of an intoxicated driver. While police were enroute to the location, the caller reportedly got into a physical altercation with the driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Ashley Raymond.

When officers arrived, Raymond, of Frankfort, was allegedly back in her vehicle and attempting to get it out of the mud. Police reportedly ascertained that Raymond was under the influence of alcohol. Per her arrest citation, she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech.

Officers also located an open alcohol bottle near her vehicle.

The 911 caller and a witness said they tried to help Raymond get her vehicle out of the mud when she exited her vehicle and got into theirs. When the witness reportedly attempted to get Raymond out of their vehicle, she pushed the witness then got their vehicle stuck in the mud as well.

Dispatch confirmed that Raymond has a DUI-suspended license and an ignition interlock requirement. However, there was no ignition interlock equipment on the vehicle she was driving.

Raymond is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08 aggravator), second offense, and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, both Class A misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, a violation.

She was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where she refused a blood draw before being transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where she is being held. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

In July, she was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.

