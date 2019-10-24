The U.S. Marshall Service located and arrested a man wanted for murder in connection to a fatal shooting on Labor Day on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Frankfort Police Department.
An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Justin L. Cromer last month. He was apprehended in Detroit, Michigan.
According to previous State Journal reports, Cromer was present at a party at East Frankfort Park on Sept. 2, where gunfire broke out, injuring two people and killing 25-year-old Anthony Hendrick Jr.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal in September that the arrest warrant was secured after an investigation that included eyewitness interviews and a review of evidence.
Cromer will be extradited back to Kentucky for the charge of murder, the press release says.
According to Bowman, Cromer's extradition date will be set during a hearing in Michigan within the next seven days. Cromer will have the opportunity to fight the extradition.
Bowman also said he does not anticipate Cromer will face any additional charges due to the other victims in the case not being cooperative in the investigation. However, that decision is left up to the Commonwealth Attorney.