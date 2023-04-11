Frankfort police nabbed a suspected burglar early Tuesday on Tracey Court.

According to the arrest citation for 18-year-old Damon Smith, officers were called to a residence at 2:55 a.m. after Smith reportedly busted in the front door and “knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling.”

