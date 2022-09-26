A 22-year-old local man, who received a stern warning from Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate during his January sentencing on drug possession charges, landed back in jail on Sunday.
A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigator learned that William T. Schell, of Frankfort, was at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court for an alleged drug meet and that Schell had an active arrest warrant.
When a deputy arrived on scene, Schell reportedly fled into an apartment. He proceeded to jump out a window after law enforcement made entry. The deputy “pursued Schell on foot throughout the apartment complex,” according to his arrest citation.
“I caught up with Schell and placed him under arrest for active warrant,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report, noting that no drugs were found when Schell was searched.
However, while seated in the back of the police vehicle Schell began to vomit and showed signs of sickness, per the arrest citation, which states that he vomited multiple times for an extended period.
“It was later discovered that Schell swallowed a small bag of drugs,” the deputy added.
Franklin County Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and transported Schell to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was medically cleared. He was then taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second offense, both Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor; and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.
On Jan. 14, Wingate sentenced Schell to five years probated for a period of five years on the condition that he maintain a W-2 job at all times; pay a $155 court fee; complete parenting classes; submit to drug tests; and not associate with any known felons or incur any more felonies.
“This is your first felony offense. You’re awfully young,” the judge told him. “You need to get your life right.”
In his latest case, Schell is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond.
