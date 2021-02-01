A man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Tennessee was captured after he wrecked his truck near Frankfort Sunday night.
Horace Andrew Tyler Nunez, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested along Interstate 64 by Kentucky State Police after troopers spotted his vehicle driving well below the posted speed limit.
According to Knoxville Police, officers were called to an apartment complex around 5 p.m. Sunday, where they found 29-year-old Nikita Nunez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
After learning Horace Nunez was the suspect and was traveling north, Knoxville Police contacted the Kentucky State Police.
Troopers spotted Horace Nunez’s work truck around 9 p.m. Sunday traveling west on I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Troopers said the truck was traveling at 42 mph and was weaving onto the shoulder.
The truck stopped at exit 53B, troopers said, but the driver refused to get out. As more officers arrived, the driver reportedly accelerated and nearly struck other officers. The truck crossed U.S. 127, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver, identified as Nunez, then got out of the truck and was arrested.
Officers an open bottle of brandy inside the truck as well as a handgun and several loaded magazines. There was also a bullet hole through the roof of the truck, officers said.
Knoxville Police said Horace Nunez will be extradited to Tennessee for charges including first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
KSP charged Nunez with first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies; driving under the influence (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, possession of open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear seat belt, all violations.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond for his Kentucky charges. He also has a $1 million bond for a fugitive warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.