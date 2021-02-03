A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife before fleeing to Kentucky is facing preliminary hearings next week.
Horace Andrew Tyler Nunez, 29, of Knoxville, was arrested Sunday night in Franklin County after crashing his truck on Interstate 64 while trying to flee from police.
Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks said Nunez was arraigned on his local charges Monday in Franklin District Court, followed by his fugitive from another state warrant Tuesday afternoon. In both cases, Sparks said Nunez pleaded not guilty and preliminary hearings were scheduled for Feb. 9.
Nunez is facing felony charges in both cases, and not-guilty pleas are automatic for felonies in district court. A preliminary hearing is used to determine whether there is probable cause for the charges.
Knoxville Police charged Nunez with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. KPD said officers were called to an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, where they found Nunez’s wife, Nikita Nunez, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.
Kentucky State Police, after being notified by Knoxville Police, located Nunez’s truck traveling slowly on Interstate 64 in Franklin County around 9 p.m. Sunday. Troopers stopped the truck near exit 53, but Nunez would not get out. As more officers converged on the scene, Nunez reportedly put the truck in gear and accelerated toward officers. The truck crossed U.S. 127, hit an embankment and overturned.
Nunez was then arrested.
In Franklin County, Nunez is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felony; driving under the influence (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, possession of open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to wear seat belt, all violations.
Sparks said Nunez is being held on a $30,000 bond for the Franklin County charges and a $1 million bond for the Tennessee murder warrant.
