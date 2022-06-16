A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy used his nose during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday night and got an alleged drug trafficker off the streets.

At 10:29 p.m., law enforcement noticed a Chevy truck traveling with one headlight on East Main Street near the Kentucky State University campus and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop the deputy reportedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked the driver, 24-year-old James Kennedy, to give him all marijuana he had in the truck.

After Kennedy allegedly handed over a small bubble gum jar containing the drug, the deputy informed him that he was going to conduct a search of the vehicle.

“I discovered more than what the driver admitted to,” the deputy wrote in Kennedy’s arrest citation.

The deputy reportedly found a trash bag full of approximately 30 marijuana edible bags, more than 35 vape pen capsules, small jars full of individually packaged cocaine, a jar of marijuana wax, an assortment of drug paraphernalia — including scales and Ziploc bags — and a large sum of cash.

Kennedy, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony; trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and one headlight, a violation.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is lodged on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

