Floyd Boler Sentencing

Floyd Boler, center (in glasses) stands before Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate for sentencing flanked by defense counsel Krista Gonzalez.

Floyd Boler, a Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual assault charges, was sentenced Friday in Franklin Circuit Court.

Victims, family and supporters watched as Judge Thomas Wingate handed down his decision; 10 years incarceration, five years mandatory monitoring upon release, mandatory registration on the sex offender registry, and mandatory submission of his DNA to the national offender registry.

