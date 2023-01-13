Floyd Boler, a Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual assault charges, was sentenced Friday in Franklin Circuit Court.
Victims, family and supporters watched as Judge Thomas Wingate handed down his decision; 10 years incarceration, five years mandatory monitoring upon release, mandatory registration on the sex offender registry, and mandatory submission of his DNA to the national offender registry.
In an impact statement delivered to the court, the extent of Boler’s crimes were detailed to the court.
His niece told him, “The right thing has been done. We have heard the confessions, we know what you’ve done, and I am woefully sorry for the person you are.
“I am sad to say that I am a niece of Floyd Boler,” she said. “That you once cared so much for me that you considered me a daughter … and what you did to my granddaughter. Do not ever consider us part of your family. No more. Look at our faces, because this will be the last time.”
A now adult victim of Boler’s during her childhood, she told the court in her statement, “It has been 40 years since you turned so many lives upside down. The lives of innocent young children, including your own. You’ve dismantled families.”
She yelled at Boler, “You look at me”, as he shook his head at the statement. “You stole their innocence, and you destroyed the opportunity for young children to fulfill and enjoy their childhoods.”
“You wanted to play the blame game. You never took responsibility or accountability for your actions. Instead, you manipulated and lied to everybody. Especially your wife. You groomed her like you groomed your victims.”
She also thanked Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis for his work on the cases involving Boler.
The 76-year-old Boler continued shaking his head in dismissal of the statements of his victims before the sentence was handed down, at which point he was remanded to the custody of the Franklin County Regional Jail.
