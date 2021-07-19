FCS logo

The possible sighting of an escapee from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center had three West side schools and the Franklin County Schools Central Office on lockdown briefly Monday morning.

“We were informed by local law enforcement that there was a potential sighting of a person who had escaped from the juvenile detention center in Lexington,” Kopp told The State Journal.

Western Hills, Bondurant Middle, Bridgeport Elementary and the central office were locked down for less than an hour.

“Law enforcement called to say the suspect had been spotted in the Hamburg area (of Lexington),” Kopp said about the lockdown ending.

“We’ll always use an overabundance of caution any time law enforcement lets us know of a potential sighting in our district,” he added.

According to the Kentucky State Police website, Luke Craig, 16, escaped from the juvenile detention center Sunday afternoon. He is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety. If located, KSP said to call 800-222-5555 or 911 and not to approach Craig.

According to media reports, Craig is accused of killing his mother, Tefani Noe, and sister, Brooke Goggin, last year in Anderson County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription