Three juveniles went to the hospital Saturday morning after a concrete porch collapsed beneath them.

Frankfort Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Chuck Thompson said the incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Murray Street in South Frankfort.

The juveniles, he said, were standing on a porch near a landing at an apartment building.

“The concrete pad collapsed into the landing,” Thompson said. “It was a hollow porch.”

When the concrete slab failed, the three victims fell about 10 feet into an empty space below the porch.

Thompson said two firefighters on the department’s rescue team used a ladder to go down in the space and rescue the three teens. All three were transported to the hospital, he said. Two of them had “very minor” injuries and the third had more serious injuries, but none considered life-threatening, he said. 

In all, the rescue took less than 15 minutes, he said.

Frankfort Fire and EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said it appeared the concrete had degraded over time, leading to the collapse.

