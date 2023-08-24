More than 100 Kentucky state and local law enforcement officers were honored for extraordinary efforts to protect drivers and their passengers, in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s high priority of highway safety.

The occasion was the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards, held at the Embassy Suites in Lexington. Those receiving awards represented 91 law enforcement agencies.

