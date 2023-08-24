More than 100 Kentucky state and local law enforcement officers were honored for extraordinary efforts to protect drivers and their passengers, in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s high priority of highway safety.
The occasion was the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards, held at the Embassy Suites in Lexington. Those receiving awards represented 91 law enforcement agencies.
“Our law enforcement are the heroes who work to keep our families safe by ensuring everyone is buckling up and using correct car seats and boosters for children,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Their efforts are saving lives and I am grateful as governor, and as a dad, for their dedication to our commonwealth and our people.”
Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2022 through June 30. Award recipients received a plaque.
Awards presented to local law enforcement included Frankfort Police Department Officer Jerry Wise, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Purnell and KSP Post 12 Troop William J. Watts.
In addition to the individual and divisional awards, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray presented the Highway Safety Enforcement Award of Excellence to the family of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley. Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were present to accept the award on the family’s behalf. Deputy Conley was shot and killed on May 22 while making a routine traffic stop while working overtime on a highway safety grant.
“By all accounts, Deputy Conley was a dedicated police officer and family man,” Gray explained. “We’re honored to present this award to his wife, Rachel, and mother, Jolene, for his outstanding service in the advancement of highway safety in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Conley was the past recipient of the Impaired Driving Enforcement award and is this year’s recipient of the Occupant Protection Enforcement Award for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers addressed the attendees and praised their efforts to save lives in their communities.
“Writing citations is not a strategy designed to increase arrests; in fact, it may result in decreased citation counts over time, which is our goal,” said Chief Weathers. “However, there is no question that we would rather write a seat belt or car restraint citation than make a death notification.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts, when worn correctly, are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injuries to front-seat occupants by 45% and by 60% in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans. Also, according to NHTSA, properly installed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger cars. In light trucks, SUVs and minivans, properly deployed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 58% for infants and 59% for toddlers.
Each year more than half of those killed on Kentucky’s roadways are not properly restrained in a seat belt, car seat or booster seat. Kentucky’s current seat belt usage rate is 86.9%.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.