From left, Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gould and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Purnell were the first to complete the Educating Heroes program at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. (Courtesy of the Department of Criminal Justice Training)

Three Franklin County law enforcement officers graduated from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training on Thursday, according to a press release.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Purnell became one of two Department of Criminal Justice Training recruits to have completed the inaugural Educating Heroes class.

“Being (one of) the first to receive a degree at DOCJT has made me feel honored and proud,” Purnell said. “I am humbled for this opportunity, and excited for future law enforcement officers to have the same opportunity to further their education.”

Purnell earned 45 college credit hours for completing the Basic Training Academy and completed 15 college credit hours to earn an applied science associates degree through an online degree program with Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Kentucky State University Police Department Officer Jeffery Hunter and Frankfort Police Department Officer William J. Johnston also graduated from training on Thursday.

Hunter won a coordinator’s award and Johnston won a firearms proficiency award.

Purnell, Hunter and Johnston were part of a class of 31 graduates who completed 20 weeks of training with 800 hours of recruit-level instruction.

The officers received training in law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.

