Kentucky State Police Post 12 troopers on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a 73-year-old western Franklin County man.
Samuel Payne, 37, of Frankfort, Damaja Hardy, 19, of Simpsonville, and Kendrick Bixler, 19, of Lawrenceburg, have each been charged with one count of murder, a capital offense.
Ronald Thornton was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Pea Ridge Road on Oct. 1, 2019. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 hang-up call was received at 6 a.m. When deputies arrived they found Thornton’s body. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:45 a.m.
Two months later, KSP detectives arrested a 17-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age. He too has been charged with murder.
In October, Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland told The State Journal that he intended to try the juvenile as an adult.
Under Kentucky law, juvenile criminal matters are closed to the public and the files are confidential. Should the suspect be indicted, the juvenile’s identity would be released.
Last June, in a separate case, Bixler was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on charges of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Bixler and Payne are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Hardy is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.